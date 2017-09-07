Cineo Lighting Introduces The Standard 410 - Its Next Generation Of Full-Gamut Lighting Technology - at IBC 2017

HALF MOON BAY, CA, SEPTEMBER 7, 2017 - Cineo Lighting, a leader in the production of lighting systems for the motion picture, television and broadcast industries, announces the Standard 410 (S410), premiering at IBC 2017 (Stand 12.D39). Boasting a 25,000-lumen output in a chassis weighing under 27 lbs. (12kg.), the new S410 rounds out the range of Cineo fixtures that provide high-quality, full-gamut light. The Standard 410 sets a new standard for motion picture, television and episodic lighting at a price substantially lower than competitive fixtures in its class.





With a 1'x2' (30cm x 60cm) diffused illuminating surface, this new fixture is ideal for lighting talent, sets and creating saturated color effects. The Standard 410 harnesses Cineo's award-winning, phosphor-based, tunable white light in combination with a full-gamut RGB lighting system to provide a complete range of lighting options. The four-channel interface provides control locally, using the system's intuitive graphical control panel, through traditional wired DMX or with the Integrated LumenRadio CRMX bi-directional wireless DMX/RDM control.



"At Cineo, we're constantly innovating next-generation professional lighting tools with superior quality output," says Rich Pierceall, CEO, Cineo Lighting. "We are excited to debut this latest full-gamut fixture to our customers and the media at IBC 2017. The Standard 410 delivers our advanced saturated color lighting technology, combined with our trademark high-CRI tunable white light in a compact size. The result is predictable, balanced, natural-looking spectrum, featuring Cineo's deep-red color rendering technology."





Other features include Photo-Accurate Dimming, variable CCT from 2700K to 6500K, and an RGB/CMY color system that provides variable saturation without degradation of the white light quality. As with all Cineo products, S410 features flicker-free operation and a silent, passive cooling system to ensure noise will not disrupt a shoot. The Cineo S410 will be available to customers beginning Q4 2017.





About Cineo Lighting

Cineo Lighting LLC was founded to produce the highest quality lighting systems available for the motion picture, television, and photography industries. By pioneering cutting-edge technologies, Cineo creates high-output, compact light sources for image capture, in all power ranges, which exceed the capabilities of traditional lighting tools.