Cineo Lighting Illuminates City That Never Sleeps at NAB Show New York 2016

NEW YORK, NOVEMBER 3, 2016 – Cineo Lighting, a leader in the production of lighting systems available for the motion picture, television and photography industries, will be displaying some of its most recent products to broadcasters attending NAB Show New York 2016 (Booth 861). These products include the HSX Color-Tunable Soft Source, the HS2 Wave Remote Phosphor and the Quantum120 Color-Tunable Fixture.

“Our products are designed with the specific requirements of the broadcast market in mind,” says Rich Pierceall, CEO, Cineo Lighting. “We invite all conference goers to learn how our lighting solutions can meet your requirements, as we have with hundreds of other broadcasters.”

The 25,000 lumen HSX features flicker-free operation, a color tuning range of 2700-6000K and measures in at 12in x 21in x 8.5in (290mm x 532mm x 216mm). With an output control range of 0-100 percent with local control, integrated LumenRadio receivers for wireless DMX and RDM programming and a straightforward, intuitive control interface, the HSX lets users make adjustments quickly and efficiently without losing precious seconds of any shoot. A silent, passive cooling system without fans ensures that no ambient noise will disrupt photographers and videographers. Other features include three standard deviation color-matching (SDCM) variations over 50,000 hours and presets at 2,700K, 3,200K, 4,300K, 5,600K and 6,000K. The HSX has no color shift over the full dimming range and is 100 percent compatible with all HS line accessories.

The HS2 Wave is a continuation of Cineo’s well-respected HS product series, with a significantly enhanced ergonomic design and integrated lamp head and power supply that are preconfigured for simple, one-piece operation. Key electronic enhancements of the HS2 Wave include integration of LumenRadio receivers for wireless DMX support and RDM programing. A 5V USB port is now available on the back of the fixture to power third-party wireless receivers, as well as to accommodate quick and seamless firmware updates. HS2 Wave components are 100 percent cross compatible with all legacy HS fixtures, power supplies, accessories, phosphor panels and cabling, allowing current users of the HS line to use the HS2 Wave with their current setup.

The Quantum120 features Cineo’s proprietary LEDs that carry the same exceptional color quality as its innovative Remote Phosphor fixtures. Measuring in at a considerable 48in x 48in x 5.5in (1.2m x 1.2m x 14cm), the Quantum120 only weighs 55lbs (25kg), inclusive of its integrated power supply and electronics. It outputs up to 75,000 lumens of high-quality, color-accurate light while only drawing 1200 watts. The fixture is able to dim from 0-100 percent locally or remotely, remaining completely flicker free on all light levels without color shift. Color temperature is completely variable from 2700K-6000K, with presets at 2700K, 3200K, 4300K, 5600K and 6000K. The Quantum120 can be completely controlled locally or remotely via DMX and is configurable via RDM. A silent, passive cooling system without fans ensures no disruptive ambient noise. The fixture can be fitted with standard 4x4 frames and comes with a removable Snapbag™ softbox. Multiple mounting options are available, including a heavy-duty yoke.

About Cineo Lighting

Cineo Lighting, LLC, was founded to produce the highest quality lighting systems available for the motion picture, television, and photography industries. By pioneering cutting-edge technologies, Cineo creates high-output, compact light sources for image capture, in all power ranges, which exceed the capabilities of traditional lighting tools. For more information, please visit www.cineolighting.com.