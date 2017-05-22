Cineo Lighting Features Quantum c80 at Cine Gear Expo 2017

LOS ANGELES, MAY 22, 2017- At Cine Gear Expo 2017 (Booth S133), Cineo Lighting, a leader in the production of lighting systems for the motion picture, television and photography industries, will display its Quantum c80 (Qc80) full-gamut color lighting fixture. The Qc80 features 50,000 lumens of Cineo's proprietary color-tunable white light, and also includes a full RGB gamut, which works in conjunction with white light as a complete, creative lighting toolkit.





To support the Qc80's innovative approach to saturated color technology, Cineo has developed a simple, four-channel interface that provides control locally using the system's graphical control panel through traditional wired DMX or with the Integrated LumenRadio(tm) CRMX bi-directional wireless DMX/RDM control.



"The Qc80 is the perfect balance between a larger source size, substantial output, advanced features and portability," says Rich Pierceall, CEO, Cineo Lighting. "The intuitive controls of the Qc80 empower lighting technicians to creatively explore new lighting directions without sacrificing color-accuracy of the fixture's white light capability."





The versatile Qc80 provides predictable, repeatable results for end-users that are unachievable with any other lighting instrument. The same color shading can be achieved through the camera regardless of the CCT used for photography with the Qc80: +2 Green added to 3000K CCT will look the same as +2 Green at 4500K to the correctly white-balanced camera. In addition to Cineo's proprietary phosphor-converted white light LEDs, the Qc80 is the first unit designed with phosphor-converted saturated color LEDs, thus extending Cineo's deep-red color rendering technology. Cineo's Photo Accurate Dimming, which maps both local and DMX control to camera f-stops, is also fully supported.





Weighing under 40 lbs., the Qc80 measures 2 ft. x 4 ft. x 5.5 in., including the internal 1200-watt power supply. As with all Cineo products, it features flick-free operation and a silent, passive cooling system without fans to ensure that no noise from the unit will disrupt a shoot.





The built-in USB port provides 5VDC power for accessories and supports uploading of new firmware as new features become available.





The Quantum c80 is available for rent in North America from Cinelease and available for studio installations globally through Cineo resellers.





About Cineo Lighting

