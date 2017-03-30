Cinemat Miami rolls out new truck with Calrec Audio Summa

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- 28 March 2017 -- When Cinemat Miami's all-new, eight-camera production truck takes to the road for its first live-event booking, a Calrec Summa digital audio console will be on board. The Summa brings Calrec's industry-leading reliability, extensibility, and ease of use to the new truck, a significant expansion of Cinemat's rental production capabilities.



"Our new truck is the first of its size in Miami, and we had important requirements for the audio console," said Eduardo Scheuren, vice president, Cinemat Miami. "We needed a desk that was extremely easy to use and compact enough for a mobile environment, and yet could provide the functionality to cover a wide range of live sports and entertainment events.



"Not only does Calrec's Summa meet all of these criteria and more, but the Summa will be easy to expand as our business grows. Calrec has set the standard for excellence in audio mixing consoles."



Cinemat Miami is a full-service content production company with more than 20 years' experience producing original and "work for hire" programs for the general and Hispanic markets in the U.S. and Latin America.



In addition to Cinemat's six fully equipped sound stages and 10 state-of-the-art editing suites, the new Summa-equipped truck joins three other full-HD mobile production and grip vehicles in the company's mobile fleet. The new truck is currently supporting production of talk show programs in studio B at Cinemat's new Blue Dolphin Studios facility and will be deployed for remote client productions within the next two months.



"We welcome Cinemat as one of our newest Calrec customers in North America," said Helen Carr, Calrec's regional sales manager. "Summa is a great choice for regional mobile broadcasting and OB providers like Cinemat because it offers world-class functionality in an affordable, compact footprint. We're glad the Summa is playing a key role in helping Cinemat expand its OB capabilities and go after larger types of productions."





# # #



About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production.



A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters.



For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec-Audio_Jose-Cerra-with-Summa.jpg

Photo Caption: Cinemat Engineering Direct José Cerra works on the Calrec Audio Summa console.



Visit Calrec Audio at the 2017 NAB Show, Booth C3118



Follow Calrec Audio:

https://www.facebook.com/calrecaudio

https://twitter.com/calrecaudio

https://plus.google.com/102572846535413923466/posts

http://www.linkedin.com/company/calrec-audio-ltd

https://www.flickr.com/photos/calreccommunity/

https://www.youtube.com/user/CalrecCommunity