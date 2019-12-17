ChyronHego Ships V3.5 of Acclaimed PRIME Graphics Authoring and Playout Platform

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Dec. 13, 2019 — ChyronHego has shipped version 3.5 of its advanced 4K- and HDR-ready PRIME Graphics platform with a series of enhancements that make it even easier to incorporate sophisticated and creative graphics into news and sports broadcasts, in-stadium productions, and government/corporate events.

Notable new features include Adobe® Photoshop® import with editable layers and text, enhanced keyboard support for quick graphics recall during authoring and playout, and advanced keyframe capabilities to control ease — all accessible from within the familiar PRIME Designer user interface.

"Driven by the industry's most powerful rendering engine and equipped with a full set of authoring and playout applications, PRIME Graphics gives users the flexibility they need to deliver rich and engaging visual experiences," said Teus Groenewoud, vice president of product and technology at ChyronHego. "We're excited to be augmenting PRIME Graphics' already remarkable features with capabilities that allow for even greater efficiency in building and delivering creative state-of-the-art graphics."

As ChyronHego's universal graphics platform, PRIME Graphics can be configured as a branding solution, an integrated clip player, a unified newsroom graphics system, a graphics-driven video wall solution, or an integrated touch-screen solution. Workflow options such as Live Mode editing and Base Scene streamline authoring and playout with instant authoring feedback on render outputs and one-stop graphics-package adjustments that can save hours of work.

Version 3.5 of ChyronHego's PRIME Graphics platform introduces the following features and capabilities:

Adobe Photoshop Layer Import: Designers now can import .PSD files and their associated layers, including editable text, into PRIME Graphics. This capability gives users a more direct way to ensure the art director's vision is reflected in on-air graphics.

Advanced Keyboard Support: PRIME Graphics users now can take advantage of quick recalls for scene authoring, as well as easy manual playout — a particularly valuable capability in live sports and entertainment environments. With deep-end integration of scene parameters, graphics, and other assets triggering, operators can apply changes rapidly at the scene level using flexible keys.

Keyframe Ease Editor: Making it easy to adjust the speed between keyframes, the new Keyframe Ease Editor allows designers working with PRIME Graphics to create more sophisticated 3D animations and transitions.

Multiple-Style Effect: Designers working in PRIME Graphics now can apply multiple effects to a single text object for faster and easier graphics creation. This enhancement to the PRIME Graphics platform streamlines design workflows by allowing for multiple text styles in the same text box without forcing designers to account for spacing.

PRIME Graphics Authoring and Playout Platform V3.5 is available immediately.

More information about PRIME Graphics is available at https://chyronhego.com/products/broadcast-graphics/prime-graphics-platform/.

# # #

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego is ushering in the next generation of storytelling in the digital age. Founded in 1966 as Chyron, the company has played a pioneering role in developing broadcast titling and graphics systems. With a strong foundation built over 50 years on innovation and efficiency, ChyronHego has become a household name and global leader in broadcast, with a focus on customer-centric solutions. Today, the company offers production professionals the industry's most comprehensive software portfolio for designing, sharing, and playing live graphics to air with ease. ChyronHego products are increasingly deployed to empower OTA & OTT workflows and deliver richer, more immersive experiences for audiences and sports fans in the arena, at home, or on the go.

ChyronHego is headquartered in New York with operations in 11 countries. ChyronHego is a portfolio company of Vector Capital, an investment and management firm dedicated to the growth of technology companies. For more information, visit www.chyronhego.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/191213ChyronHego.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-PRIMEGraphics3.5Update.jpg

Photo Caption: ChyronHego PRIME Graphics 3.5