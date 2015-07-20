ChyronHego Provides Graphics Support for TV A Crítica's Live Coverage of Parintins Folklore Festival

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- July 20, 2015 -- TV A Crítica, an affiliate of major Brazilian broadcaster Rede Record based in Manaus in the state of Amazonas, relied on a suite of ChyronHego broadcast graphics solutions for its exclusive coverage of the 50th annual Parintins Folklore Festival. ChyronHego's Lyric PRO graphics creation software, Mosaic graphics playout platform, Virtual Placement virtual graphics solution, and SHOUT social media tool provided advanced graphics capabilities for almost 20 hours of live coverage for the three-day festival, held in late June in the remote Amazonian city of Parintins.

Often called Festival do Boi-Bumbá, Bumba Meu Boi, or simply Festival, the Parintins Folklore Festival draws a crowd of more than 35,000 for a competition in which two teams attempt to outdo each other with flamboyant dances, singing, and parade floats. Each nightly performance is largely based on local Amazonian folklore and indigenous culture, but also incorporates contemporary Brazilian rhythms and themes. To cover the festival, TV A Crítica assembled a remote broadcasting facility with more than 80 personnel and equipment that was shipped by boat 400 kilometers up the Amazon River from Manaus to Parintins -- a journey that took 36 hours.

"The Parintins Folklore Festival is Brazil's second-largest festival after Carnival, but it is also very remote. One of our biggest challenges was to create a mobile broadcast operation that could offer equal, if not greater, production values than anything viewers were used to seeing in major metropolitan areas such as Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo," said Dissica Calderaro, president, TV A Crítica. "The ChyronHego graphics solutions provided the small footprint and easy setup we needed while also offering truly dazzling graphics capabilities to give our home audience the best possible viewing experience. We value our ongoing partnership with ChyronHego, and we look forward to working with the company to make our coverage of the 2016 Festival better than ever."

With ChyronHego's Mosaic and Lyric PRO providing the foundation for advanced broadcast graphics during the live festival coverage, TV A Crítica employed ChyronHego's Virtual Placement to enhance production values for commercials and other content. Using the Lyric PRO software, the production team was able to create on-screen graphics in the festival stadium that enabled the crowd to sing along with the music, karaoke-style. ChyronHego's SHOUT social media editor enabled TV A Crítica to create social media tie-ins, including polling, with the ability to instantaneously broadcast audience reactions to the competition as they appeared on Facebook and Twitter.

"We'd like to congratulate TV A Crítica for an amazing three days of world-class live broadcasts for one of Brazil's most unique and colorful festivals, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year," said Aldo Campisi, vice president for Latin America, Caribbean, Spain, and Portugal at ChyronHego. "It has been a tremendous honor to partner with TV A Crítica not only for the Parintins Folklore Festival, but also numerous live broadcasts including the Brazilian soccer tournament. We look forward to extending our partnership into the future."

More information about the full ChyronHego product family is available at www.chyronhego.com.

