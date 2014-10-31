ChyronHego Products at Content and Communications World (CCW):

Content and Communications World (CCW) Preview

ChyronHego

Booth 1321

For the first time at CCW, ChyronHego will present three of its most popular solutions for graphics content creation, communication, and display: the Paint sports production analysis tool as displayed on the GS2 Multi-Touch studio touch-screen system, and Metacast(R), one of the world's most popular graphics solutions with broadcast customers on six continents.

Paint -- Bringing Game Play to Life

ChyronHego's Paint is a powerful sports production analysis tool designed specifically for the needs of sports broadcasters. Its power lies within its sheer simplicity of use and its feature-rich toolset that can be used by anybody on a sports production team, whether behind the camera or in front of it. Paint is used to visually analyze game play by graphically enhancing and highlighting video via a variety of telestration tools. Within a typical hour of a game, dozens of telestrated clips can either be created live or stored at the ready for near-live replays or postmatch analysis.

Image Caption: ChyronHego Paint

Image Link:www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-Paint.png

GS2 Multi-Touch -- Visually Stunning Touch Screens

GS2 Multi-Touch is a feature-rich studio touch-screen system that drives some of the most responsive, technically advanced, and visually impressive interactive presentation solutions in television. The platform has been deployed on many hundreds of high-profile live studio productions by some of the largest broadcasters and used to enhance their coverage of sports events, elections, and on other live show material. Based on a real-time broadcast graphics engine optimized to handle the specific challenges posed by on-air interactivity, GS2 Multi-Touch offers a multilayered development and delivery platform with unrivalled potential. GS2 Multi-Touch empowers broadcasters to tell the story in a highly intuitive and natural manner while enabling them to interact with the content directly and confidently.

Image Caption: ChyronHego GS2 Multi-Touch

Image Link:www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-GS2Multi-Touch.png

Metacast(R) -- Sophisticated Weather Graphics

Launched in 1993, Metacast(R) has been monetized by customers on six continents to produce cutting-edge, real-time, high-quality, and high-value weather graphics. With support for dozens of languages and font systems, Metacast works as a stand-alone system within a broadcasting operation or as an integrated production facility within a fully connected newsroom environment. As a platform for efficient weather and news maps content creation, Metacast has established a reputation for highly reliable and brilliantly attractive data-centric graphics. In one of its first appearance as a ChyronHego product, Metacast will showcase its integration with other systems in the company's ecosystem to provide a comprehensive solution for creating award-winning weather graphics.

Image Caption: ChyronHego Metacast(R)

Image Link:www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-Metacast.png

Presentation: "Drive News Ratings with BIG (Weather) Data"

In the Content and Communications World (CCW) Production+Post Theater on Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 11:45 a.m., ChyronHego will host a session titled "Drive News Ratings with BIG (Weather) Data." ChyronHego will address how national and local broadcasters are improving forecast accuracy and news storytelling by adopting a more comprehensive, flexible approach to weather data and graphics. Karl Eggestad, ChyronHego executive director of weather graphics solutions, will lead the presentation.

Quote:

"Integration will be a large theme of our demonstrations at CCW this year. Specifically, attendees will learn how our best-of-breed graphics creation and display systems can be integrated to deliver highly compelling graphics that bring news and sports to life and give powerful visual context to weather data. For more than 40 years, ChyronHego has provided the most innovative and responsive broadcast graphics solutions and services to professionals who create, manage, and distribute media content. At CCW, we'll be speaking to our core customer segment."

-- Kathy Power, SVP, Worldwide Sales at ChyronHego

Company Overview:

ChyronHego (NASDAQ: CHYR) is a global leader in broadcast graphics creation, playout, and real-time data visualization with a wide range of products and services for live television, news, and sports production. Joining forces in 2013, with over 80 years of combined industry expertise, Chyron and Hego Group offer award-winning solutions -- such as the TRACAB(TM) player tracking system and the end-to-end BlueNet(TM) graphics workflow -- under the collective ChyronHego brand. Headquartered in Melville, New York, the company also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

