ChyronHego Products at BVE 2015:

At BVE 2015, ChyronHego will highlight its award-winning family of graphics creation, workflow, and playout solutions. On display will be the latest innovations in streamlining weather graphics creation; creating and placing virtual graphics; creating stunning and feature-rich interactive touch-screen presentations; and tools for sports production analysis and player tracking.

Lyric PRO 8.8 Graphics Creation Software

ChyronHego's Lyric PRO provides a single, powerful solution for graphics creation and playout, designed to shorten cycle time to air for highly compelling broadcast graphics. Hierarchical grouping and key-frame timeline attributes provide designers with a familiar and interactive toolset, and direct integration to industry-standard applications such as Adobe Creative Suite and 3D solutions from Autodesk. The latest innovations include new scene and application parameters useful for data visualization; Advance Data Object, offering a multitude of external data sources that enable access to any data, anywhere; a new Data Processor tool for efficiently evaluating and modifying data, such as a live weather feed, before it is rendered graphically; a new Connection Manager allowing control over any external device through network or serial communications; and a new Intelligent Interface Manager that allows unlimited serial or network connections in a multitude of encodings.

BlueNet(TM) -- Accelerating Graphics Workflows

BlueNet(TM), ChyronHego's end-to-end graphics workflow solution, is based on lessons learned from the combined company's experience working side-by-side with broadcasters in the production and playout of live graphics. BlueNet's comprehensive broadcast graphics workflow tightly integrates the world's most advanced graphics creation, collaboration, management, and playout systems. Broadcasters of all types and size depend on BlueNet every day to minimize the cycle time from creation to air, ensuring the highest production value in the shortest time -- every time.

Metacast(R) -- Professional Weather Graphics

For over 20 years, Metacast(R) has set the standard for high-impact weather graphics around the world. With clients on six continents producing high-quality graphics in different languages and font systems, Metacast has established a reputation for providing customers with highly reliable, efficient, and data-driven graphics. As a stand-alone system within a broadcasting operation or as a production tool in an integrated 24/7 newsroom environment, Metacast provides users with a complete graphics toolset for weather-driven news stories. The Metacast platform extends clients' weather production needs and offers an outstanding multiplatform solution for the creation of digital weather and news map content. In addition, Metacast users get around-the-clock production support and maintenance upgrades.

Virtual Placement -- Powerful Virtual Graphics

Virtual Placement from ChyronHego is a powerful tool that turns the complex art of placing virtual graphics within live video into a quick and simple process. Without requiring specialized camera encoders or a lengthy calibration process, virtual graphics can be placed into a scene within minutes of setup and ready for use in a multitude of applications. Virtual Placement can be used in many different live broadcast scenarios, from augmenting physical studio sets with virtual objects or live broadcast graphics and video feeds, to enhancing much larger scenes such as sports arenas, race tracks, or landscapes. The aim is simply to place virtual elements into a live scene to make them look real and in harmony with the environment into which they are projected.

Paint -- Bringing Game Play to Life

ChyronHego's Paint is an advanced sports-production analysis tool designed specifically for the needs of sports broadcasters. Its power lies within its sheer simplicity of use and its feature-rich toolset that can be used by anybody on a sports production team, whether behind the camera or in front of it. Paint is used to visually analyze game play by graphically enhancing and highlighting video using a variety of telestration tools. Within a game, dozens of telestrated clips can either be created live or stored at the ready for near-live replays or postmatch analysis.

GS2 Multi-Touch -- Visually Stunning Touch Screens

GS2 Multi-Touch is a feature-rich studio touch-screen system that drives some of the most responsive, technically advanced, and visually impressive interactive presentation solutions in television. The platform has been deployed on many hundreds of high-profile live studio productions by some of the largest broadcasters, and used to enhance their coverage of sports events, elections, and other live show material. Based on a real-time broadcast graphics engine optimized to handle the specific challenges posed by on-air interactivity, GS2 Multi-Touch offers a multilayered development and delivery platform with unrivalled potential. GS2 Multi-Touch empowers broadcasters to tell the story in a highly intuitive and natural manner while enabling them to interact with the content directly and confidently.

TRACAB(TM) Player Tracking Demo Reel

The TRACAB(TM) System from ChyronHego represents the pinnacle of tracking technology. It uses advanced patented image-processing technology to identify the position and speed of all moving objects within arena-based sports, and does so uniquely in true real-time. The resultant live data on highly accurate X, Y, and Z coordinates is supplied 25 times every second for each and every viewable object, whether the object is a player, referee, or even the ball. Spanning almost a decade of continued development and deployed across the most demanding live sports environments and many thousands of sports events, the TRACAB Player Tracking system has matured to become the defining standard in live sports tracking and the world's leading system in this field.

Company Overview:

ChyronHego (NASDAQ: CHYR) is a global leader in broadcast graphics creation, playout, and real-time data visualization with a wide range of products and services for live television, news, and sports production. Joining forces in 2013, with over 80 years of combined industry expertise, Chyron and Hego Group offer award-winning solutions -- such as the TRACAB(TM) player tracking system and the end-to-end BlueNet(TM) graphics workflow -- under the collective ChyronHego brand. Headquartered in Melville, New York, the company also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

