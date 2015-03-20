ChyronHego to Preview Lyric64, All-New 64-Bit Release of Industry-Leading Lyric Graphics Platform

Upcoming New Release Features All-New User Interface and Powerful 64-Bit Functionality to Support Resolutions to 4K and Beyond

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- March 19, 2015 -- At the 2015 NAB Show, ChyronHego will preview Lyric64, an all-new version of the company's flagship Lyric graphics creation and playout platform that has been re-engineered for the 64-bit environment. Lyric64 features a completely new and highly customizable user interface that provides seamless usability and easy access to the platform's rich and extensive feature set. In addition, Lyric64 is resolution-agnostic with full support for graphics authoring and playout in nonstandard aspect ratios, such as on video walls, and in resolutions to 4K and beyond. Lyric64 will be released for purchase in the third quarter of 2015.

ChyronHego's Lyric is the world's leading graphics creation and playout solution, with more than 9,000 systems installed in broadcast environments on every continent. Like its predecessor, Lyric64 offers a single powerful solution for graphics creation and playout including point-and-click access to external data sources using ChyronHego's Advanced Data Object technology. With this feature, Lyric64 users can enrich their on-air graphics with data from a multitude of sources, including ODBC, JSON feeds, AP wire feeds, and XML from the Internet, simply by pointing and clicking in the Advanced Data Object window. Lyric64 now provides navigation tools that enable the system to cycle through and automatically update selected data sets on a periodic basis.

In addition to the Advanced Data Object usability enhancements, the all-new user interface in Lyric64 features docking panes that enable users to define interface elements by dragging and dropping them into position. Users can create tabbed windows and pre-build window configurations that can be instantly recalled for playing out a specific set of graphics.

"Lyric64 is the result of an extensive development effort to evolve our flagship product to keep pace with customers' ever-challenging graphics requirements," said Johan Apel, president and CEO, ChyronHego. "With Lyric64, we've taken everything that's great about Lyric and ported it to the 64-bit environment to give users more power and versatility than ever before. In addition to new user interface features that bring all of Lyric's rich functionality right to the surface and make them instantly accessible, Lyric64 positions ChyronHego and our customers perfectly for the coming world of 4K broadcasting."

At the 2015 NAB Show in booth SL1110, ChyronHego will showcase Lyric64 in a 4K environment and in an advanced video wall application displaying resolutions far beyond 4K. More information about Lyric64 and the ChyronHego product family is available at www.chyronhego.com.

