ChyronHego Launches PRIME Graphics 3.0

Newly Enhanced Version of Acclaimed Integrated Broadcast Graphics Solution Offers Robust Support for IP-Based Workflows and HDR Production

MELVILLE, N.Y. — June 25, 2018 — ChyronHego today announced the release of PRIME Graphics 3.0, the latest version of its universal graphics platform that stacks an array of diverse applications into a single design and playout solution. The advanced 3D graphics authoring and playout solution from ChyronHego has been enhanced with support for the newly adopted SMPTE ST 2110 standard and with HDR-enabled 16-bit color, which allows the platform to deliver 10-bit HDR output in the customer’s choice of HLG or S-Log3 formats.

“As markets become more competitive and revenue per channel is shrinking on average, the need to output more content with less equipment is a common challenge for broadcasters everywhere. That’s why media enterprises around the world, and in broadcast markets of all sizes, are embracing PRIME Graphics,” said Boromy Ung, chief product officer, ChyronHego. “With its ‘One Platform, Multiple Applications’ model, PRIME Graphics is the ideal solution for everything from news, sports, and entertainment, to government and corporate applications. Equipped to support the most sophisticated broadcast operations, PRIME Graphics 3.0 assists users in taking full advantage of the latest in IP-based workflows and in delivering the rich high-resolution, high-dynamic-range images that give productions a competitive edge.”

Driven by the latest version of ChyronHego’s most powerful rendering engine, PRIME Graphics 3.0 addresses five mission-critical use cases within a single, easy-to-use platform: the most renowned CG, a powerful clip player, a video wall solution, a graphics-driven touch-screen platform, and a complete branding solution using ChyronHego’s NewsTicker family of options.

PRIME Graphics adapts smoothly to customer requirements by offering all of these use cases within a single, easy-to-use, 4K- and IP-ready graphics design and playout system.

Resolution-agnostic and software-based, PRIME Graphics 3.0 leverages advanced 64-bit GPU- and CPU-based technologies for maximum power in rendering graphics and effects, as well as HDR-enabled 16-bit color. By supporting both HLG or S-Log3 formats, PRIME Graphics 3.0 offers customers a future-proof solution that enables them to choose the standard they need when they need it.

For news production, PRIME Graphics 3.0 provides full integration with CAMIO, ChyronHego’s MOS-based and NRCS-connected graphics asset management solution, giving news and sports broadcasters the ability to extend their newsroom capabilities significantly. PRIME Graphics also offers a complete video wall solution, with the ability to feed content to any size canvas, to any number of outputs, and to any resolution per output — all synchronized and automated by PRIME.

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego, a portfolio company of Vector Capital, is a global leader in products, services, and solutions for the broadcast and sports industries. Specializing in live television, news, and sports production, ChyronHego offers some of the industry’s most widely deployed solutions — including Lyric, the world’s most popular broadcast graphics creation and playout offering; the all-new CAMIO Universe newsroom workflow; and the TRACAB™ optical sports tracking system. Headquartered in New York, ChyronHego also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

