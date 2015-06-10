ChyronHego Launches Paint 6.0 Production Analysis and Telestration Toolset

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- June 9, 2015 -- ChyronHego today announced the launch of Paint 6.0, a major new release of the company s industry-leading analysis and telestration toolset. Designed to meet the specific requirements of sports broadcasters, Paint 6.0 now includes a Mac OS X version designed to run natively on the MacBook Pro. In addition, the latest release includes a variety of upgrades and new features including movable players, editable clip export, and advanced in/out effects.

"Paint brings game play to life by giving sports broadcasters the ability to generate dozens of telestrated clips that can be created live or stored at the ready for near-live replays or postmatch analysis. We call the resulting combination of replay, graphics, and analysis 'Illustrated Replay,'" said Johan Apel, president and CEO, ChyronHego. "With version 6.0, we've made the Paint family even more robust and versatile. Its feature-rich toolset and sheer simplicity of use enable anyone on a sports production team to create high-impact telestrations that enhance fans' understanding and enjoyment of a match."

The new movable players, or cut-out, effect within Paint 6.0 allows the commentator or operator to move players to different positions on the pitch or field. The players may be highlighted with a glow or removed from the field, and they can also be scaled in size.

In addition, Paint 6.0 includes an editable clip export feature that enables clips to be shared between Paint servers in an unflattened state. In this manner, users can pass clips between Paint servers while keeping all elements of the clip in an editable form. In addition to standard effects, Paint 6.0 now supports more advanced in/out effects, such as scale in/out, extend along the stroke, and more.

Paint 6.0 is now shipping, and the Mac OS X version will be available in July. ChyronHego's existing Paint customers will be notified of the release.

More information about Paint 6.0 and the full ChyronHego product family is available at www.chyronhego.com.

# # #

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego is a global leader in broadcast graphics creation, playout, and real-time data visualization with a wide range of products and services for live television, news, and sports production. Joining forces in 2013 with over 80 years of combined industry expertise, Chyron and Hego Group offer award-winning solutions -- such as the TRACAB(TM) player tracking system and the end-to-end BlueNet(TM) graphics workflow -- under the collective ChyronHego brand. Headquartered in Melville, N. Y., the company also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-Paint6_0Flair.png

Photo Caption: ChyronHego Paint 6.0 Flair Graphic

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-Paint6_0MoviePlayer.png

Photo Caption: ChyronHego Paint 6.0 Movie Player Graphic

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-Paint6_0Trail.png

Photo Caption: ChyronHego Paint 6.0 Trail Graphic

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Social Media

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chyronhego

Twitter: http://twitter.com/chyronhego

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/chyron

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/chyronmelville