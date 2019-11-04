ChyronHego Launches Dynamic Sports Venues Solution with Dedicated Sales Team

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Nov. 4, 2019 — ChyronHego today announced the formation of a new sports venue team for North America comprising senior industry veterans from stadium and venue production, broadcasting, and production backgrounds, offering customers a collective 60-plus years of in-stadium production experience.

"We're very excited to welcome our new sports venue experts to the ChyronHego team," said ChyronHego President Ariel Garcia. "Their extensive customer-centric experience working within sports venue production and broadcasting markets will accelerate the delivery and deployment by our customers of advanced venues solutions that transform the in-stadium experience and boosting fan engagement."

ChyronHego Venue Team

Doug Price - Director, Venue Sales

Price's experience in venue production gives him the expertise to address the most complex system challenges. Prior to joining ChyronHego, Price helped shape Avid's sports portfolio, allowing teams to highlight specific players, programs, and community work for venues via broadcast.

Jennifer Paonessa - National Account Executive, Sports Venues

Coming from Learfield IMG, Paonessa began her career in sports with the ANC client services team. Assisting in the growth of the LED business for professional sports teams including the Indiana Pacers and Seattle Mariners, she brings a wealth of in-depth industry knowledge which, when paired with her broadcasting, sponsorship, marketing, and in-venue technology experience, allows her to anticipate customer needs — whether in overall game production, fan engagement, revenue opportunities, or workflow efficiency.

John Greer - System Integration Engineer

Greer's expertise in venue production helps production teams unlock the true capabilities of ChyronHego's Click Effects PRIME arena graphics solution. His 25 years of experience in live and post-production video, television, and graphic animation includes three years with the Tennessee Titans preparing game day video elements, editing broadcast programs and spots, and leading file management.

Aungelina Taglia - Product Specialist

Recipient of the IDEA 2019 Inspire the Passion award, Taglia joins ChyronHego's venue team with standout experience in video production and editing. Having worked with pro-league and college teams alike, Taglia has held key video roles with Sporting Kansas City, the University of Kansas, and the Kansas City Royals. Her technical expertise will be invaluable for customers exploring the potential of ChyronHego's evolving venues ecosystem.

ChyronHego's comprehensive new venues solution features the company's flagship sports graphics and analysis products, including Paint for illustrated replays and Virtual Placement for data-driven virtual graphics. These tools empower top-notch game day productions powered by TRACAB®, the Emmy® Award-winning, camera-based player tracking system, and Click Effects PRIME, the single-seat content control and delivery system.

More information about the ChyronHego venues solution is available at https://chyronhego.com/solutions/stadium-and-in-venue-experience/.

