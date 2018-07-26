ChyronHego Launches CAMIO 4.4

Latest Release of Industry-Standard Graphic Server Extends CAMIO Universe With Unified and Scalable Graphics Previewing and Rendering

MELVILLE, N.Y. — July 26, 2018 — ChyronHego today introduced CAMIO 4.4, the newest release of the company’s industry-leading MOS gateway and graphic asset management server. As the core of ChyronHego’s software-based CAMIO Universe for News Production, CAMIO 4.4 includes key features designed to make producer-driven news workflows even more versatile, flexible, and cost-effective. CAMIO 4.4 enhancements include a powerful new render engine architecture, the ability to publish content straight from the newsroom to social media, and LUCI5, a new HTML5 plugin for the LUCI graphics fulfillment interface.

The CAMIO Universe for News Production is ChyronHego’s all-software, end-to-end ecosystem that empowers producers and journalists to create compelling news stories and deliver them rapidly to air. With tools such as the LyricX graphics creation and playout solution and the PRIME Graphics all-in-one platform, the CAMIO Universe drives template-based, producer-driven news and weather workflows using the most advanced IT-based technologies.

“With the CAMIO Universe, we’re providing an intuitive and high-speed on-air graphics control center that addresses every aspect of news production and gives producers all they need to tell powerful and compelling stories,” said Boromy Ung, chief product officer, ChyronHego. “And now, with CAMIO 4.4, the CAMIO Universe offers even more versatility for everything from setting up and controlling robotic cameras and providing software-based video switching to enhancing a story with sophisticated weather graphics or generating replaceable graphics within a virtual or real studio.”

The CAMIO Render Engine combines ChyronHego’s legacy External Renderer and MediaMaker products into a single solution for rendering and previewing all graphical elements directly from a newsroom computer system (NCRS) or a nonlinear editing (NLE) solution. The CAMIO Render Engine provides an external renderer with which NCRS users can preview graphics created using LyricX and PRIME Graphics templates.

ChyronHego’s easy-to-use interface for integrating Lyric graphics into NLE and other file-based workflows is now available as the Media Renderer software option in the CAMIO Render Engine. Users can access the LUCI templated content creation interface to render animations for both Lyric and PRIME Graphics from within a wide range of third-party NLE applications, including Adobe Premiere, Avid Media Composer, and Grass Valley EDIUS.

The CAMIO Render Engine can scale up easily when higher availability and larger numbers of graphics are required, such as during coverage of a large breaking-news story or a special event. Multiple units can be added in parallel for redundancy and increased throughput.

Ung commented, “Our new CAMIO Render Engine workflow will help producers and editors unify content creation for traditional, linear on-air production and nonlinear production for streaming, web, and social media applications. The same tools and workflows work in both mediums, making it easy to repurpose graphics or entire stories. Users will be comfortable and effective using the tools from their familiar NRCS or NLE environments. This is a critical capability in today’s competitive and evolving news marketplace.”

ChyronHego customers who currently own an External Renderer or MediaMaker system will be able to convert their licenses to the CAMIO Render Engine. The CAMIO Render Engine supports both preview rendering and media rendering functionality, with the proper software options installed.

Leveraging this new media renderer, producers now have the power to push content directly from LUCI5 to Facebook and Twitter. Bridging the gap between the on-air rundown and nonlinear social media and OTT outlets, LUCI5’s new publishing capabilities make getting news to viewers — whether over the air or through social media — faster and easier than ever before.

With LUCI5, producers are able to browse, create, and order images and video assets from CAMIO without having to leave the familiar environment of their NCRS. LUCI5 places powerful content-generation tools at the producer’s fingertips, making creation of reusable graphics, clips, and automated cues fast and easy. LUCI5 is based on the Media Object Server (MOS) Protocol’s new HTML5 plug-in specification, making it compatible with many current NRCS solutions — but the interface also supports some older newsroom computer systems via an ActiveX container.

Further information on CAMIO 4.4 and the CAMIO Universe is available at www.chyronhego.com.

# # #

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego, a portfolio company of Vector Capital, is a global leader in products, services, and solutions for the broadcast and sports industries. Specializing in live television, news, and sports production, ChyronHego offers some of the industry’s most widely deployed solutions — including Lyric, the world’s most popular broadcast graphics creation and playout offering; the all-new CAMIO Universe newsroom workflow; and the TRACAB™ optical sports tracking system. Headquartered in New York, ChyronHego also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/180726ChyronHego.docx

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego_CAMIO-Graphics-Asset-Manager.png

Photo Caption: ChyronHego's Industry-Leading CAMIO 4.4 MOS Gateway and Graphic Asset Management Server