ChyronHego Introduces PRIME 2.0, Powerful Future-Proof Tools for Broadcast Graphics

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Feb. 13, 2017 -- ChyronHego today announced the launch of PRIME 2.0, an all-new high-performance update of the company's renowned Channel Box PRIME channel branding system. PRIME 2.0 is the 64-bit, all-software rendering engine that powers the PRIME Ecosystem, a universal graphics platform designed to meet the evolving demands of today's and tomorrow's broadcasters.



"Today's broadcasters are grappling with an industry in transformation. They're having to evolve their facilities to support mixed resolutions including HD and UHD with SDI and IP operating side by side, and they're also preparing to transition from bespoke video solutions to a standardized and virtualized IT infrastructure. These factors demand the most efficient workflows possible, with unprecedented ease of use and maximum flexibility in installation environments," said Sören Kjellin, chief technology officer, ChyronHego. "ChyronHego's PRIME is already delivering unequalled power and a stunning return on investment to facilities worldwide. And now PRIME 2.0 gives our customers supercharged rendering power and unprecedented clips management on a future-proof foundation for the highly engaging broadcast graphics of today and tomorrow."



PRIME 2.0 is a resolution-agnostic, software-based solution that leverages GPU and CPU technologies for maximum power in rendering graphics and effects. With the ability to output graphics and clips through a single system that formerly required multiple solutions, users gain more functionality and features at a lower cost. PRIME 2.0 includes PRIME Designer, a powerful design tool that enables the industry's fastest and most efficient graphics authoring. PRIME Designer offers quick and versatile drag-and-drop workflows both for scene construction and data binding. PRIME 2.0 also includes powerful and easy-to-use capabilities for building customized transitions, including ChyronHego's unique Warp Effects technology as well as auto-follow, mask, render to texture, and more. And, PRIME provides seamless integration with ChyronHego's NewsTicker, one of the industry's most versatile data and content management systems for channel branding.



ChyronHego delivers the PRIME Ecosystem through a series of packages that can operate simultaneously together from a single PRIME 2.0 server or as stand-alone solutions. The Branding Package delivers all the experiences from the Channel Box line of products while meeting the specific needs of broadcast business branding, bringing extraordinary flexibility as well as delivering new efficiencies to operations, engineering, and management.



PRIME 2.0 introduces Clips PRIME, a highly flexible broadcast clip player with the ability to support up to six independent channels of video from a single server. Clips PRIME features a broad range of dynamic and pre-canned transitions including the Warp Effects technology, a unique special effects capability that integrates with industry-leading third-party modeling and rendering tools such as Adobe(R) After Effects and 3ds Max from Autodesk(R). Clips PRIME provides full integration with CAMIO, ChyronHego's MOS-based and NRCS-connected graphics asset management solution, giving broadcasters the ability to extend their newsroom capabilities significantly.



With Clips PRIME, PRIME is introduced as a fundamental element in the CAMIO Universe, a comprehensive software-based ecosystem that empowers producers and journalists to create compelling broadcasts and deliver them rapidly to air. The CAMIO Universe is driven by CAMIO 4.2, a milestone release of ChyronHego's award-winning CAMIO graphic asset management server that features even greater integration with PRIME 2.0.



More information about PRIME 2.0, the PRIME Ecosystem, and ChyronHego's full product portfolio is available at www.chyronhego.com.



# # #



About ChyronHego

ChyronHego, a portfolio company of Vector Capital, is a global leader in products, services, and solutions for the broadcast and sports industries. Specializing in live television, news, and sports production, ChyronHego offers some of the industry's most widely deployed solutions -- including Lyric(R), the world's most popular broadcast graphics creation and playout offering; the all-new CAMIO Universe newsroom workflow; and the TRACAB" optical sports tracking system. Headquartered in Melville, New York, ChyronHego also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.



For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-PRIME2.0.zip

Photo Caption: ChyronHego PRIME 2.0



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@ChyronHego introduces PRIME 2.0 with powerful future-proof tools for broadcast graphics. - https://goo.gl/oLcCkg



Follow ChyronHego:

http://www.facebook.com/chyronhego

http://twitter.com/chyronhego

http://www.linkedin.com/company/chyron

http://www.youtube.com/user/chyronmelville