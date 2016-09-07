ChyronHego Introduces LyricX 2.0

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Sept. 1, 2016 -- At IBC2016, ChyronHego is unveiling version 2.0 of LyricX, the company's award-winning graphics creation and playout solution. The latest version adds powerful usability enhancements and even greater performance to LyricX, which broke ground earlier this year as an all-new, 64-bit release of ChyronHego's flagship Lyric PRO platform.

"When we launched LyricX at the 2016 NAB Show, it set a new standard for power and versatility in broadcast graphics creation and playout -- particularly for memory-intensive features such as high dynamic range and 4K resolution," said Sören Kjellin, chief technology officer, ChyronHego. "Now, with LyricX 2.0, we've broadened the platform and amped its performance to drive the full gamut of today's broadcast requirements, from HD to 4K and any type of graphics application, into the future. And with its dazzling new user interface, LyricX now beats any of our competitors on usability."

In addition to LyricX 2.0's all-new user interface and many usability enhancements, graphics designers and authors will notice a considerable performance boost for the system's most popular and widely used features. LyricX 2.0 now enables users to execute macros and perform other tasks, such as load-and-play and clip handling, up to five times faster than the first-generation LyricX. One example is the redesigned Timeline feature, which reduces preparation time drastically for creating all types of animated graphics.

While HD resolution using SDI is still the predominant broadcast format, many broadcasters are beginning to produce live, high-end programs in 4K, and distribute using IP. Through its seamless support of major broadcast IP transport protocols such as SMPTE2022-6 and Aspen, LyricX 2.0 allows users to move effortlessly between SDI and IP, and 4K and HD video all within the same graphics platform. In addition, LyricX 2.0 is the first graphics solution to provide native support for the emerging NewTek NDI IP protocol.

LyricX 2.0 is a fundamental element in the CAMIO Universe, a comprehensive software-based ecosystem that empowers producers and journalists to create compelling broadcasts and deliver them rapidly to air. The CAMIO Universe is driven by CAMIO 4.2, a milestone release of ChyronHego's award-winning CAMIO graphic asset management server that features even greater integration with LyricX 2.0. With the CAMIO Universe, the greater ChyronHego family of products emulates the powerful template-based tools and playout control of LyricX. A key example is the integration of LyricX 2.0 with ChyronHego's VidiGo broadcast production workflow tools, which creates a powerful "CAMIO Universe in a box" for producers to streamline and speed many day-to-day graphics production workflows.

ChyronHego will demonstrate the LyricX 2.0/VidiGo integration at IBC2016. More information about LyricX 2.0 and ChyronHego's full product portfolio is available at www.chyronhego.com.

