ChyronHego Introduces CAMIO 4.2 With All-New Redesign of LUCI Graphics Fulfillment Interface

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Aug. 31, 2015 -- ChyronHego today announced the introduction of CAMIO 4.2, a significant update of the company's award-winning CAMIO graphic asset management solution. CAMIO 4.2 features a complete redesign of LUCI, the solution's modular interface for producer fulfillment of graphics in newsroom computer systems (NRCSs), with tight integration across the entire ChyronHego product line. ChyronHego will showcase CAMIO 4.2 and the new LUCI interface at IBC2015.

"In CAMIO 4.2, LUCI has been fully re-engineered to utilize forward-thinking technology for more flexible and powerful interfaces on PCs, Macs, or tablets -- giving producers an at-a-glance overview of all information they need to deliver breaking news to air," said Jesper Gawell, chief marketing officer, ChyronHego. "LUCI offers the industry's fastest graphics cycle time to air, enabling producers to create and order images and movies without having to leave the newsroom system. With LUCI's simple and clear workflow connecting the newsroom to the art department and the control room, users can focus on writing the news and breaking it first."

With CAMIO 4.2, LUCI provides a modular interface for producers to fulfill graphics in any leading NRCS. From LUCI's content library, users can fulfill templates from any ChyronHego graphics solution, including Lyric, PowerClips, GS2 Multi-Touch, or Metacast, and then play the graphics out on the appropriate devices or with automation.

Additionally, LUCI has been re-engineered based on HTML5 for more flexible and powerful interfaces on PCs, Mac computers, and tablets, enabling producers to write news from anywhere. LUCI includes new features for easier sharing and reuse of content, templates, MOS objects, images, and movies within stations or between stations in a workgroup. Producers can receive directed notifications of any orders, maps, or news graphics that have been delivered and are available, and they can also view the status of pending orders and maps.

More information about CAMIO 4.2, LUCI, and the full ChyronHego product family is available at www.chyronhego.com.

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego is a global leader in broadcast graphics creation, playout and real-time data visualization with a wide range of products and services for live television, news and sports production. Joining forces in 2013 with over 80 years of combined industry expertise, Chyron and Hego Group offer award-winning solutions -- such as the TRACAB(TM) player tracking system and the end-to-end BlueNet(TM) graphics workflow -- under the collective ChyronHego brand. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., the company also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

