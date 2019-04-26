ChyronHego Expands EMEA Sales Presence With Three Key Appointments

LONDON — April 26, 2019 — To support significant momentum in the EMEA market for its world-class graphics solutions, ChyronHego today announced the appointment of Matt Bryan as territory sales director, together with Andy Newham and Gary Lewis as account executives. With sales oversight for all territories reporting to the U.K., Bryan will emphasize revenue growth in the U.K. and Ireland. Newham will work with Bryan on growing market share in the U.K. region with an additional focus on Italy, and Lewis will leverage his expertise in the Middle East and South Africa to grow revenues and expand opportunities in those territories. All three will be based in the company's London office.

"Andy, Gary, and Matt are all tremendous additions to our EMEA sales operation. Each comes with many years of high-level sales and business development experience for our industry's biggest companies, and also with keen expertise in the EMEA marketplace," said Marco Lopez, CEO of ChyronHego. "We look forward to working with this outstanding boots-on-the-ground team to continue building our leadership in this critical region and increasing the ChyronHego footprint amongst new and existing customers."

Andy Newham joins ChyronHego from Zixi, where he served as strategic accounts manager in the U.K. and EMEA. Prior to that, he served in similar roles for Grass Valley and Ross Video, and — as owner and managing director of MediaMex Ltd — he was a contract business development manager for Ross Video covering EMEA. Earlier in his career, Newham served in account director and regional sales manager roles for Arqiva UK Ltd., Harmonic, and Harris Corporation, and he is a former product manager for OmniBus Systems. Newham holds a bachelor's degree in literature and psychology from Staffordshire University.

Prior to joining ChyronHego, Gary Lewis served for three years as regional sales manager, Asia-Pacific and Eastern Europe, for PHABRIX Limited. Prior to that, he held regional sales management and business development positions for a broad range of media technology companies throughout his 30-year career, including Riedel Communications, DataDirect Networks, Miranda Technologies, Pinnacle Systems, Autodesk, and Quantel. Lewis earned a bachelor's degree in graphics and 3D design from the Hornsey School of Art in London.

Matt Bryan comes to ChyronHego from a position as business development director for Sohonet London. Previous to that, he worked for six years at Altered Images, first as senior business development manager and then as sales director. Bryan began his career in media and entertainment with Avid Technology, where he served for 11 years in positions including key account manager and key account director. He holds an accounting degree, with the designation of Association of Certified Chartered Accountants, from Nottingham Trent University.

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego, a portfolio company of Vector Capital, is a global leader in products, services, and solutions for the broadcast and sports industries. Specializing in live television, news, and sports production, ChyronHego offers some of the industry's most widely deployed solutions — including Lyric®, the world's most popular broadcast graphics creation and playout offering; the all-new CAMIO Universe newsroom workflow; and the TRACAB™ optical sports tracking system. Headquartered in New York, ChyronHego also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

