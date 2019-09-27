ChyronHego Coach Paint Enters Fourth Season With Kansas State Wildcats Football Team

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Sept. 26, 2019 — ChyronHego today announced that the Kansas State University (KSU) Wildcats football team is entering its fourth season with ChyronHego's Coach Paint telestration tool. Coach Paint is a core element in the KSU Wildcats' training program, giving the coaching staff high-end telestration techniques similar to those used on professional sports broadcasts. In addition, the team's video production unit uses Coach Paint to illuminate and enhance game footage.

"Coach Paint is an essential member of our team," said Scott Eilert, director of video services - football, KSU Wildcats. "Video enhanced with the 'eye candy' generated by Coach Paint helps our coaches communicate key points to our players quickly and in a highly memorable manner, and the tool has greatly enhanced our video production workflows and helped bring an extra measure of excitement to our outside video audiences."

The KSU Wildcats compete in the U.S. Big 12 Conference of collegiate football. The team originally chose Coach Paint because the solution is specifically designed for coaches and athletes, with intuitive graphics capabilities for quickly highlighting plays to the same standards used by broadcast productions. With Coach Paint, Wildcats coaches are able to better engage players while illustrating key plays and techniques.

"As longtime users of Coach Paint, the Wildcats coaches are sold on the tool's ability to help them make their coaching points better understood by their players," said James Clarke-Reed, head of sports performance and technology solutions, ChyronHego. "Coach Paint has also proved to be a valuable resource for the team in producing video playbooks, recruitment videos, and general highlights footage. We're excited to see what the Wildcats will do with Coach Paint in the upcoming season."

