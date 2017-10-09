ChyronHego Boosts Global Sales Team With Addition of Robin Adams and Paul Weiser

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Oct. 9, 2017 — In a move that strengthens its global sales team, ChyronHego today announced the hiring of Robin Adams as managing director, EMEA, and Paul Weiser as vice president of sales, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. Adams will be responsible for sales in the U.K., Ireland, France, the Middle East, Africa, and India, while Weiser will oversee sales throughout the U.S., Canada, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region.



"ChyronHego's solutions — such as our most recent Emmy® Award winner, TRACAB™ — are already a popular choice for thousands of broadcasters around the world, and as overall demand grows, it's critical that we have the right people in place to lead our global sales organization and ensure customer satisfaction," said Johan Apel, president and CEO of ChyronHego. "Both Rob and Paul have the character, expertise, and proven track records that are vital to performance in their new roles not only as sales leaders, but as true partners in our customers' success."



Adams is recognized for his sales and leadership skills in the digital media technology industry across the EMEA, U.S., and Asia-Pacific regions. Before joining ChyronHego, Adams was vice president channel at EVS and served in senior sales-leadership roles at Quantel, Autodesk M&E, and Avid. His focus has been on live broadcast sports, news and entertainment production, second screen, fan engagement, graphics, and postproduction.



Weiser has held high-level leadership positions in global companies serving the media and entertainment market. Before coming to ChyronHego, he was the vice president of sales in the Americas and Asia-Pacific for The Vitec Group, where he oversaw a 40-person sales team and had sole responsibility for rebuilding the indirect sales organization and directing profits and losses, budgets, and expenses. He also spent four years as the vice president of sales and marketing for AJA Video. In the interim, he founded KDM Global, a consultancy that provided strategic insights and sales and marketing advice for the media and entertainment industry. As a consultant, Weiser assisted numerous companies in building and deploying comprehensive sales and marketing strategies and streamlining internal operations.



Adams is based in the U.K. and will report to ChyronHego President, EMEA, Rickard Öhrn. Weiser is based in California and will report to ChyronHego President and CEO Johan Apel.



Visit ChyronHego at 2017 NAB Show New York, Booth N511



More information about ChyronHego's full product portfolio is available at www.chyronhego.com.



# # #



About ChyronHego

ChyronHego, a portfolio company of Vector Capital, is a global leader in products, services, and solutions for the broadcast and sports industries. Specializing in live television, news, and sports production, ChyronHego offers some of the industry's most widely deployed solutions — including Lyric®, the world's most popular broadcast graphics creation and playout offering; the all-new CAMIO Universe newsroom workflow; and the TRACAB™ optical sports tracking system. Headquartered in New York, ChyronHego also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.



For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.



All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.



Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/171009ChyronHego.docx



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-PaulWeiser-VicePresidentSalesAme...

Photo Caption: Paul Weiser, vice president of sales, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, ChyronHego



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-RobinAdams-Managing-DirectorEMEA...

Photo Caption: Robin Adams, managing director, EMEA at ChyronHego



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@ChyronHego%20boosts%20global%20s...



Follow ChyronHego:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chyronhego

Twitter: http://twitter.com/chyronhego

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/chyron

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/chyronmelville