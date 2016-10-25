ChyronHego at the 2016 NAB Show New York

2016 NAB Show New York

Nov. 9-10

ChyronHego

Booth 1525

At the 2016 NAB Show New York, ChyronHego will showcase solutions and workflows that are easing the path to all-IP operations for its broadcast customers. The spotlight will be on the powerful template-based tools in ChyronHego's CAMIO Universe, a producer-driven software ecosystem for newsroom production.

The CAMIO Universe

As media companies continue to grapple with the challenges of migrating away from proprietary hardware models and toward IT-centric, software-based operations, they need integrated solutions that will deliver the highest rate of return. To address these requirements, ChyronHego has launched the CAMIO Universe, a comprehensive software-based newsroom production ecosystem that empowers producers and journalists to create compelling news stories and deliver them rapidly to air. At the 2016 NAB Show New York, ChyronHego will showcase key elements of the CAMIO Universe including the powerful new LyricX 2.0 graphics creation environment and the Hybrid family of virtual studio and augmented graphics solutions.

LyricX 2.0

ChyronHego will highlight the latest version of LyricX, a 64-bit release of the company's award-winning Lyric PRO graphics creation and playout platform. Released earlier this year, LyricX set a new standard for power and versatility in broadcast graphics creation and playout -- particularly for memory-intensive features such as 4K resolution. LyricX 2.0 adds powerful usability enhancements and even greater performance to LyricX to drive the full gamut of today's broadcast requirements including HD and 4K types of graphics applications. LyricX 2.0 is a fundamental element in the CAMIO Universe, a comprehensive software-based ecosystem that empowers producers and journalists to create compelling broadcasts and deliver them rapidly to air.

Image Caption: ChyronHego LyricX 2.0

Hybrid Virtual Graphics Solution

ChyronHego's Hybrid virtual studio/augmented reality tracking solutions provide real-time, precise camera motion within 2D or 3D computer-generated backgrounds. From hand-held camera movements to pan-tilt-zoom-focus, Hybrid employs an open and scalable solution for tracking virtual reality, whether using precise motion-tracking robotic camera support with no video/audio delays, or interfacing with third-party tracking systems. At the 2016 NAB Show New York, ChyronHego will spotlight its Hybrid trackless studio solution, a compact, cost-effective turnkey single-box offering. The Hybrid virtual graphics solutions are an important component in ChyronHego's CAMIO Universe, a comprehensive software-based newsroom production ecosystem that empowers producers and journalists to create compelling news stories and deliver them rapidly to air.

Image Caption: ChyronHego Hybrid Virtual Studio

PRIME Ecosystem

The PRIME Ecosystem is ChyronHego's new universal graphics platform that is based on the latest version of ChyronHego's powerful render engine, with support for graphics, branding, and a dedicated clip player. PRIME features a new user interface, providing drag-and-drop design for quick and easy scene construction, and an all-new browser and scene designer with an enhanced timeline. PRIME's Advanced Data Object provides drag-and-drop, filtered data-binding to scene elements, and ChyronHego's NewsTicker can provide back-end data streams to PRIME. Users of PRIME can select optional software modules, or packages, that best suit their specific broadcast requirements. Packages include a Branding Package, a Clips Package, and a News Package that can operate simultaneously from a single PRIME server -- offering more functionality, more flexibility, more features, and a lower total cost of ownership.

Image Caption: ChyronHego PRIME Ecosystem

Paint Telestration and Analysis Tool

ChyronHego will showcase its industry-leading Paint analysis and telestration tool. Designed to meet the specific requirements of sports broadcasters, Paint enables "Illustrated Replay" -- a powerful combination of replay, graphics, and analysis that brings game play to life. With Paint, sports broadcasters have the ability to telestrate on clips created from live footage or files stored elsewhere. These can be used for near-live replays or post-match analysis.

Image Caption: ChyronHego Paint

Company Overview

ChyronHego, a portfolio company of Vector Capital, is a global leader in products, services, and solutions for the broadcast and sports industries. Specializing in live television, news, and sports production, ChyronHego offers some of the industry's most widely deployed solutions including Lyric®, the world's most popular broadcast graphics creation and playout offering; the all-new CAMIO Universe newsroom workflow; and TRACAB", the global leader in optical sports tracking systems as well as Click Effects, the most proven and versatile stadium broadcast family of graphics products. Headquartered in Melville, New York, ChyronHego also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

