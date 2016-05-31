Christian Cabezas Joins Lectrosonics as South American Sales Representative

Rio Rancho, NM (May 31, 2016) –Lectrosonics, a leading manufacturer of wireless microphone systems and audio processing products for the film, broadcast, theater, music and installed sound markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christian Cabezas as Sales Representative for the South American region. In his new role, Cabezas will support Lectrosonics distributors and clients throughout the region including Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Brasil, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Surinam, Trinidad and Guyana.

Cabezas, based in Bogota, Columbia, is a sound engineer with a special interest in production and post production for A/V media. His career experience includes work in sales and consulting for a major audio and lighting company, as well as handling the distribution for a broadcast manufacturer in the region. Most recently, Cabezas has worked as an audio engineer/consultant and product specialist for VCR, Lectrosonics’ distributor in Columbia. Throughout his career, he has been an evangelist on the issues surrounding microphones and wireless systems in Latin America,

“Lectrosonics is a company that always aims for the highest quality possible and has a wonderful way of supporting and assisting its clients; it has always impressed me that even though they are a major manufacturer of products, they have an easy, open and friendly communication with users and listen carefully to feedback from clients,” says Christian. “I’ve always admired the professionalism and commitment of the team of pros at Lectrosonics, and I feel very excited and honored to join them. I’ll work hard to make sure our clients in the region have the same great communication and service.”

“Christian is a very bright and capable addition to the Lectrosonics team, and comes to us with a good deal of experience specifying and installing wireless microphone systems in Columbia,” says Karl Winkler, VP Sales/Service at Lectrosonics. “He has already increased sales in that country several fold, so we have high expectations for the rest of the continent.”

Please join us in welcoming Christian to the Lectrosonics team! You can reach him at christian.cabezas@lectrosonics.com.

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics' wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.