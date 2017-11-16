Chesapeake Systems' Nick Gold Joins Panel at Big Data Conference

BALTIMORE – Nick Gold, Chief Revenue Officer and Solutions Consultant for Chesapeake Systems, has joined the 2017 Big Data Conference, presented by the Easton Technology Management Center and Center for Management in Entertainment and Media Enterprise (MEMES) at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management. The Big Data Conference takes place November 17 at UCLA Anderson in Los Angeles, California.

The theme of this year’s Big Data Conference is innovation. With the rise of new platforms for data storage and analysis, new cybersecurity measures such as blockchain, and new experiences such as VR, AR and MR, data-driven business initiatives are transforming industries. Experts from across the spectrum of business and technology will be on hand to lend perspective and experience to the day-long event.

For the 10 a.m. panel “From Influence to Decision-making: Data and Product Management,” Gold joins Mark Goldin, CTO of Cornerstone OnDemand, Reggie Panaligan, Senior Vice President of Research and Analytics, Paramount Pictures, and Bärí Williams, Associate General Counsel, Marqeta, who all function as de facto product managers in their roles. They will explore the development of a business case for launching/integrating new solutions, address the organizational and procedural challenges involved, examine how to take insights from data and apply that to the decision-making process, and delve into assessing and implementing new technologies and frameworks.

Gold notes, “As virtual reality and 360-degree immersive video platforms hit the consumer market, media workflows demand new ways to scale and manage rich content. The conference addresses crucial topics facing the companies and teams managing systems and solutions that will define best-in-class operations. I’m honored to share my experiences alongside Mark, Reggie and Bari. It promises to be thought-provoking and enlightening.”

Chesapeake Systems offers an engaged and embedded approach to analyzing, engineering, implementing and maintaining highly advanced media technology systems. They specialize in workflow solutions for the production, post-production, delivery and archive of content. With over 13 years of experience in his role, Gold consults with an array of clients in entertainment, government, energy, and publishing. He has played an integral part in the growth of Chesapeake, bringing his in-depth knowledge of sophisticated systems and advanced technology solutions to their clients with an unparalleled level of passion and dedication.

To register for the UCLA Anderson Big Data Conference, visit http://www.anderson.ucla.edu/centers/easton-technology-management-center/events/big-data-conference-2017.

For more information about Chesapeake Systems, visit www.chesa.com.