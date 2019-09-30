Charter's Tom Adams, Cox's Kevin Hart Elected SCTE•ISBE Board Chair, Vice Chair

SEPT. 30, 2019 (New Orleans)—The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), today announced that Tom Adams, executive vice president, Field Operations for Charter Communications, has been elected as chairman of the SCTE•ISBE board for the 2019-’20 term.

At a meeting here in conjunction with SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2019, the board confirmed the full slate of officers. Adams is joined on the 2019-’20 SCTE•ISBE Board’s Executive Committee by newly-elected vice chairman Kevin Hart, executive vice president and Chief Product and Technology Officer for Cox Communications, as well as returning treasurer Meena Soleiman, vice president, Finance and Business Operations for Comcast. Steve Williams, vice president, DOCSIS Network Operations, Charter Communications, will continue as secretary. Bill Warga, vice president, Technology for Liberty Global and board chair for the past two years, was installed as past chair.

Adams most recently served as vice chairman of the SCTE•ISBE board. He also serves on the SCTE•ISBE Learning & Development Committee and is co-chair with Warga of the SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2019 Program Committee.

“The guidance and support we’ve received from Bill Warga and Tom Adams over the past two years have been instrumental in positioning SCTE•ISBE and Cable-Tec Expo for the 10G future,” said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE/ISBE. “We’re incredibly grateful to Bill for his help, and look forward to his continued insights as we work with Tom, Kevin and the rest of the board to build our portfolio of educational, standards and innovation resources for the benefit of the industry.”

Following election of its officers today in New Orleans, the 2019-’20 SCTE•ISBE Board of Directors conducted its first board meeting. The 2019 edition of SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo, the largest and premier cable trade event in the Americas, continues through Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.