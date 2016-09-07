CFL LAUNCHES UPDATED MOBILE APP WITH FAN-FOCUSED FEATURES

Wednesday, September 7, 2016 — TORONTO (September 7, 2016) -- CFL has launched the latest version of their mobile application, CFL Mobile, on iOS and Android. Powered by technology from Ottawa-based You.i TV, the application has already been featured in the App Store on the strength of its fan-focused features, including a comprehensive 3D Game Tracker that gives fans access to detailed game and player information.

In the new application, fans can:

View the live 3D Game Tracker

Browse game by game player and team’s stats

Watch a comprehensive library of videos

The app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

CFL chose You.i Engine to power CFL Mobile on iOS and Android because it was the only technology that allowed them to deliver their vision of the application seamlessly on both platforms.

You.i Engine, an app experience platform from You.i TV, is the technology behind CFL Mobile. It’s built on the principles of a video game engine, a software platform used to deliver today’s most popular video games across devices through the Graphical Processing Unit (GPU). Using a single codebase to deliver stunning, highly performant interfaces through the GPU on any device, You.i Engine plugs directly into the Adobe After Effects, and exports every design detail directly into code. For CFL, that meant designers were free to define every aspect of the visual design, from the motion designs to the layout, without touching a single line of code.

“Our team cares deeply about delivering the best experience we possibly can for our fans, whether they’re with us in person or online,” said Christina Litz, the CFL’s Senior Vice-President of Content and Marketing. “When we were building CFL Mobile, You.i Engine was the only option that allowed us to realize our vision for the new application, without having to compromise on any detail for the fans.”

You.i TV worked closely with Valtech Canada to deliver CFL Mobile on iOS and Android. Valtech [NYSE Euronext Paris: FR0011505163 -LTE] is an international digital agency with offices around the world, and is a certified You.i Engine development partner. All trademarks, service marks, trade names, trade dress, product names and logos appearing in the release are the property of their respective owners.

“More than almost any other, the sports industry is deeply invested in creating memorable moments for their fans, and our technology is uniquely suited to helping them deliver the future of the fan experience on any and every screen,” said Jason Flick, CEO of You.i TV. “We’re thrilled to see the results our team and Valtech delivered for CFL.”

YOU.I TV

You.i TV is a privately held company serving TV and media companies worldwide with a multi-screen video app platform that creates fans, engages users and converts consumers from a single code base. You.i Engine lets brand owners build a more personalized, profitable experience across all platforms - mobile devices, set-top boxes, consoles, and streaming devices. Designers bring their vision to life and developers are unencumbered by platform constraints. You.i TV products power some of the most popular TV applications in market today for Sony Crackle, Turner Broadcasting, shomi and various brands under the Corus Entertainment umbrella. TV and media companies have licensed You.i Engine to deliver breathtaking user experiences, fast time to market, and compelling total cost of ownership for apps in all industry sub-segments: entertainment, kids, sports, and news. Visit us at www.youi.tv .