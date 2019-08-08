CEntrance Ships ‘MicPort Pro 2’ Mobile Recording Interface

Orlando, FL—Podcast Movement Tradeshow—August 11, 2019 — At the Podcast Movement tradeshow, CEntrance will demo new ways of creating professional audio content for podcasting, voiceover, and games, with the new MicPort Pro2 mobile recording interface.

MicPort Pro 2 is a portable professional recording interface for your laptop, tablet, or smartphone. The new model improves on the highly successful MicPort Pro, which has been a staple of voiceover artists and broadcast journalists for years. The new model includes CEntrance's Jasmine™ Mic Preamp, which features lower noise and higher gain, adds an internal rechargeable battery to allow recording with phones and tablets, and features a standard camera mount. An ideal way to connect any professional microphone to a tablet or cell phone, MicPort Pro will be invaluable for content creation on-the-go.

MicPort Pro 2 features a switchable high pass filter, 48V phantom power and a rechargeable battery that lasts over 6-hours with a typical condenser mic. The product mounts to a mic stand or a small tripod and offers intuitive tactile controls for impromptu recording sessions. Endorsed by voiceover and touring music artists, MicPort Pro 2 works with professional-grade microphones and dramatically improves audio quality over typical USB mics, making it the ideal recording interface for working remotely or in the studio. Additionally, the high-quality headphone amplifier makes it great for music listening.

“Top voiceover talent choose CEntrance products and MicPort Pro is a well-known solution for broadcast, podcast, and live streaming,” said Michael Goodman, CEntrance CEO. “The new model lets you leave the laptop behind and record to your phone. Now you can travel light and file your professional-quality content from anywhere. By popular request, we’ve also added a soft-knee limiter that catches loud peaks but otherwise stays out of the way of your audio. Combined with the –12dB safety track recording, this makes the input virtually un-clippable, which is especially important when narrating for games and animation. And since we have so many musicians endorsing our products, we’ve also made it possible to use the MicPort Pro 2 with an electric guitar and bass to record studio-quality parts on the road, making MicPort Pro 2 a ‘Swiss Army Knife’ of audio in the field.”

Top voiceover talent for ABC, CBS, and Fox, Joe Cipriano said, “...the recordings on my iPhone were fantastic,” and the voice of NBC sports, Harry Legg stated, “CEntrance recorders work great for major clients”.

MicPort Pro 2 comes in two models. The basic model retails for $249 USD. The limiter model adds a musical soft-knee analog limiter, $279 USD (both shipping now). Podcast Movement attendees can stop by and try the recording devices at the CEntrance booth #7 (https://www.podcastmovement.com/).

Discover more about MicPort Pro 2 here: https://centrance.com/micportpro

About CEntrance

For nearly two decades, the world’s most iconic brands in Pro Audio and Consumer Electronics turned to CEntrance for its digital audio technology. CEntrance know-how powers award-winning guitar pedals, recording interfaces, smart speakers, and DACs from an A-Z list of top brands, such as Alesis, Harman, McIntosh, and Zoom. Today, with its passion for sound rooted in pro audio, CEntrance delights customers worldwide with its own line of innovative, award-winning products for audio recording and playback. Famous recording artists, producers, voice-over professionals, and sound designers endorse CEntrance audio solutions for their audio quality and reliability. Visit us at http://www.centrance.com

MicPort Pro™, MixerFace™, Mobile Recording Interface™, Jasmine Mic Pre™, are trademarks of CEntrance. All Trademarks are the property of their respective holders. All Rights Reserved.