Casting Society of America Announces 30th Annual Artios Awards

HOLLYWOOD, CA (September 22, 2014) – The Casting Society of America (CSA) has unveiled its nominees for the 30th Annual Artios Awards across the categories of television, theater, new media and short film. The highly anticipated feature film category will open submissions in November, with nominees announced just in time for Awards Season. This year, the awards ceremony has expanded to include a web series category to honor outstanding casting in this evolving field. Additionally, CSA will honor Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning director Rob Marshall, and Emmy Award-winning casting director Ellen Lewis at the bicoastal awards show on January, 22, 2015.

The ceremonies will take place in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and in New York City at 42WEST (formerly XL Nightclub, Cabaret & Lounge).

Rob Marshall will receive the New York Apple Award, recognizing individuals who have made special contributions to the New York entertainment industry through their collaboration with casting directors. For his work as director and choreographer, Marshall has been nominated for Oscar, Golden Globe, Tony and BAFTA awards, while winning multiple Primetime Emmy and DGA awards. His most recent directorial project is the highly anticipated film, “Into the Woods,” which is slated for a December 2014 release.

Ellen Lewis will accept the Hoyt Bowers Award, honoring esteemed casting professionals who have elevated the casting profession by embodying the unique spirit, ideals and creativity of famed casting director, Hoyt Bowers. Lewis has spent more than 20 years casting some of the most highly regarded films. In addition to casting classic movies such as “Goodfellas,” “Forrest Gump” and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” Lewis has served as Martin Scorsese’s go-to casting director, casting virtually all of his films for the past 25 years.

“Rob and Ellen have defined excellence in their respective fields, and each has played a vital role in the advancement of the casting industry,” said Richard Hicks, president of the Casting Society of America. “Throughout their careers, the honorees and nominees have been instrumental in creating and guiding some of the entertainment industry’s most memorable films, television shows and theater productions, and we’re thrilled to honor them at this year’s milestone Artios Awards.”

CSA has also named its nominees for the 30th Annual Artios Awards in the categories of television, theater, new media and short film. James Calleri leads the race with eight nominations in six categories. This year, CSA is expanding its new media category to encompass outstanding casting in a web series.

The second phase of the awards process is the final ballot voting for the following categories, which closes at 5:00 P.M. Pacific Time on Monday, September 29th.

Film submissions for the 2015 Artios Awards will open on Monday, November 10th.

The nominees announced today include:

Television Pilot Comedy

“The Goldbergs,” Leslie Litt

“Looking,” Carmen Cuba, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), Bernard Telsey (Location Casting), Wittney Horton (Associate), Abbie Brady-Dalton (Associate)

“Mom,” Nikki Valko, Ken Miller, Peter Pappas (Associate)

“Orange is the New Black,” Jennifer Euston

“Silicon Valley,” Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera

Television Pilot Drama

“Halt and Catch Fire,” Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Craig Fincannon (Location Casting), Ally Bader (Associate), Jen Ingulli (Associate)

“Masters of Sex,” Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein

“Ray Donovan,” John Papsidera

“Sleepy Hollow,” Cathy Sandrich Gelfond, Amanda Mackey, Craig Fincannon (Location Casting)

“True Detective,” Alexa L. Fogel, Christine Kromer, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

Television Series Comedy

“Girls,” Jennifer Euston

“Modern Family,” Jeff Greenberg, Allen Hooper (Associate)

“Nurse Jackie,” Julie Tucker, Ross Meyerson

“Orange is the New Black,” Jennifer Euston

“Veep,” Pat Moran (Location Casting)

Television Series Drama

“Breaking Bad,” Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Kiira Arai (Location Casting), Russell Scott (Associate)

“Game of Thrones,” Nina Gold

“The Good Wife,” Mark Saks, John Andrews (Associate)

“House of Cards,” Laray Mayfield, Julie Schubert

“True Detective,” Alexa L. Fogel, Christine Kromer, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

Television Movie or Mini Series

“American Horror Story - Coven,” Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Eric Souliere (Associate)

“Broadchurch,” Victor Jenkins, Kelly Valentine Hendry

“Fargo,” Rachel Tenner, Jackie Lind (Location Casting), Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting), Charlene Lee (Associate)

“The Normal Heart,” Amanda Mackey, Cathy Sandrich Gelfond, Susanne C. Scheel (Associate)

“Treme,” Alexa L. Fogel, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Christine Kromer (Associate)

Daytime Drama Series

“Days of Our Lives,” Marnie Saitta, Bob Lambert (Associate)

“General Hospital,” Mark Teschner

“The Young and the Restless,” Judy Blye Wilson, Greg Salmon (Associate)

Children’s Pilot and Series (Live Action)

“Austin & Ally,” Carol Goldwasser

“Dog With a Blog,” Carol Goldwasser

“Good Luck Charlie,” Sally Stiner, Barbie Block

“Lab Rats,” Howard Meltzer

“Sam & Cat,” Krisha Bullock, Jennifer K.M. Treadwell (Associate)

Television Animation (Children and Adult)

“American Dad!,” Linda Lamontagne

“Bob’s Burgers,” Julie Ashton-Barson

“Dora the Explorer,” Michelle Levitt, Danielle Pretsfelder

“Family Guy,” Linda Lamontagne

“Robot Chicken,” Linda Lamontagne

Web Series

“Aim High (Season 2),” Matthew Lessall

“Backpackers,” Stephanie Gorin

“Chosen (Seasons 2 & 3),” Josh Einsohn

“Deadbeat,” Adam Caldwell, Cindy Tolan

“Mortal Kombat: Legacy (Season 2),” Matthew Lessall

Short Film

“Aban and Khorshid,” Mike Page

“All’s Fair,” Alyssa Weisberg

“Blow Me,” Michael Sanford

“From the Sky,” Stephen Salamunovich

“The Hyperglot,” Michael Cassara

“Wini & George,” Linda Phillips Palo

New York Broadway Theater – Comedy

“Act One,” Daniel Swee

“Casa Valentina,” David Caparelliotis, Nancy Piccione, Bernard Telsey

“Outside Mullingar,” Nancy Piccione

“The Realistic Joneses,” Daniel Swee

New York Broadway Theater – Drama

“All the Way,” William Cantler, Karyn Casl (Associate)

“Betrayal,” Cindy Tolan, Adam Caldwell (Associate)

“Macbeth,” Daniel Swee

“Of Mice and Men,” James Calleri, Erica Jensen

“The Winslow Boy,” Jim Carnahan, Stephen Kopel

New York Broadway Theater – Musical

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” Jay Binder, Jason Styres

“Beautiful – The Carole King Musical,” Stephen Kopel

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” James Calleri, Paul Davis

“Les Miserables,” Tara Rubin, Eric Woodall, Merri Sugarman, Stephanie Gorin, Kaitlin Shaw (Associate), Lindsay Levine (Associate)

“Violet,” Jim Carnahan, Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel

New York Theater – Comedy

“American Hero,” David Caparelliotis, James Calleri, Paul Davis, Lauren Port (Associate)

“Dinner With Friends,” Jim Carnahan, Carrie Gardner

“Domesticated,” Daniel Swee

“Hand to God,” William Cantler, Karyn Casl (Associate)

“Stage Kiss,” Alaine Alldaffer

New York Theater – Drama

“A Kid Like Jake,” Daniel Swee

“Choir Boy,” Nancy Piccione

“The City of Conversation,” Daniel Swee

“The Hilltown Plays” James Calleri, Paul Davis, Erica Jensen

“Romeo and Juliet,” James Calleri, Erica Jensen

“Tales From Red Vienna,” Nancy Piccione

New York Theater – Musical

“Heathers the Musical,” Sheila Guthrie, Suzanne Goddard-Smythe

“Here Lies Love,” Tara Rubin, Lindsay Levine (Associate)

“Little Miss Sunshine,” Bernard Telsey, Patrick Goodwin

“South Pacific,” Abbie Brady-Dalton, Andrew Femenella

“The Threepenny Opera,” Tiffany Little Canfield

Regional Theater East

“American Hero,” James Calleri, Paul Davis

“Animal Crackers,” James Calleri, Paul Davis

“Beaches,” Bethany Knox, Cesar A. Rocha (Associate)

“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” Jay Binder, Jack Bowdan, Jason Styres

“A Streetcar Named Desire,” Tara Rubin, Lindsay Levine (Associate)

“The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife,” Tara Rubin, Kaitlin Shaw (Associate)

Regional Theater West

“A Chorus Line,” Jason Styres

“Fly,” Bernard Telsey, Patrick Goodwin

“The Intelligent Homosexual’s Guide to Capitalism and Socialism with a Key to the Scriptures,” Amy Potozkin, James Calleri, Paul Davis

“Sideways,” Tara Rubin, Kaitlin Shaw (Associate)

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port (Associate)

“The Winter’s Tale,” David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port (Associate)

Los Angeles Theater

“12 Angry Men,” Michael Donovan

“Chicago,” Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan

“Rapture Blister Burn,” Alaine Alldaffer

“The Sunshine Boys,” Jim Carnahan, Mark B. Simon

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” Mark B. Simon, Daniel Swee

Special Theatrical Performance East

“Anna Nicole: The Opera,” Tiffany Little Canfield, Cesar A. Rocha (Associate)

“Guys and Dolls,” Bernard Telsey, Rachel Hoffman

“The Most Happy Fella,” Jay Binder, Mark Brandon, Jason Styres

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, A Musical Thriller” Craig Burns, Cesar A. Rocha (Associate)

“Titanic,” Craig Burns

Theater Tours

“Evita,” Craig Burns, Cesar A. Rocha (Associate)

“The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess,” Justin Huff, Andrew Femenella (Associate)

“Motown,” Bethany Knox, Cesar A. Rocha (Associate)

“Once,” Jim Carnahan, Stephen Kopel

“Peter and the Starcatcher,” Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini

Presented annually, the awards are given to CSA members using the criteria of originality, creativity and contribution of casting to the overall quality of a project. Named for the Greek word meaning “perfectly fitted,” the Artios Awards were first given in 1985 to honor excellence in casting and the ceremony was held at the Crystal Room of the Beverly Hills Hotel, with 500 industry leaders in attendance. The New York awards were first given in 1988.

Beginning with this year’s Artios Awards, nominations have been split into two phases: for feature film nominee consideration has moved toward a calendar year eligibility period (6/1/13 to 12/31/14); for television, theater, new media and short film, the eligibility period remains the same (6/1/13 to 5/31/14).

Ticket Information: For Los Angeles, contact MTA Events: (818) 906-0240; for New York, email: info@castingsociety.com. For further information, please visit: http://www.castingsociety.com/.