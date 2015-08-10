CAST offers lighting designers new lease options for wysiwyg Perform and wysiwyg Design

For lighting designers looking to switch to wysiwyg lighting design and previsualization software for special projects, CAST Group announces the introduction of wysiwyg Design and Perform three and six months leases.

Benefits include:

wysiwyg Design

Created specifically for production professionals wanting to use an all-inclusive production design tool, wysiwyg Design Suite offers a customized 3D CAD application with the most complete equipment libraries in the market, realtime lighting design simulation, rendering engines and an integrated paperwork database. wysiwyg Design allows users to explore their designs in a virtual environment and use the available tools to create lighting concepts and proposals

wysiwyg Perform

Taking the foundations of wysiwyg Design, wysiwyg Perform is an all inclusive end-to-end solution that offers an additional simulation component. Console, media server or compatible offline editor can communicate via protocols such as DMX, EDMX, Art-net, sACN, CITP, Motion Control Universes, Pangolin Laser System, Sollinger Laser Animation, Strand ShowNet or SandNet can be connected to the computer and wysiwyg Perform, which will simulate the exact effect of the console or editor’s output in realtime.

“We are now offering users a great alternative for more granular and affordable lease options,” explains Igor Silva, Marketing Director at CAST Software. “Many of our customers would like to use wysiwyg on a project basis. A 3 or 6 months lease may better suit their project budgets. The lease option can even be recurring or not so it can be used on demand!”

Sign up now at www.cast-soft.com/wysiwyg.