Cartoni to debut new products at IBC 2019

Rome, Italy (August 22, 2019) – Cartoni, the Italian leader in premium camera supports for the broadcast, film and pro-video industries, is pleased to announce a new array of products which will debut at IBC 2019 (booth 12.E30).

The newest release in the Cartoni Tripod range is the RED LOCK.

Designed for camera operators on the go, the RED LOCK tripod is a lightweight and extremely robust two-stage aluminum tripod capable of achieving extremely high and extremely low shots, reducing the need for baby leg tripods. Surprisingly affordable, the RED LOCK tripod was designed with speed and ease of use in mind for camera operators who know that every second counts! The RED LOCK tripod can also accommodate 75mm and 100mm set-ups by simply changing the inner composite ring.

Rubber feet have a new design for maximum stability, and the Smart Spreader allows you to set up & fold the tripod in an instant.

Image 1 of 3 Maxima--50 Image 2 of 3 Cartoni-IBC-S200 Image 3 of 3 Red-Lock-Tripod

MAXIMA 5.0

The new MAXIMA 5.0 is the ultimate answer for digital cinematography with heavy-duty packages.

Featuring Cartoni’s patented counterbalance, the MAXIMA 5.0 handles payloads from zero to 50 kg, with “perfect balance” throughout the 180° tilt range. The patented continuous fluid drag system allows almost freewheeling to extremely consistent drag for maximum versatility and perfect diagonal shots.

The MAXIMA 5.0 knobs and levers are ergonomically placed to ensure camera operators complete ease-of-use in any situation, whether in the studio, location, or during outside shooting. The large sliding camera plate is compatible with ARRI, Sony, and O’Connor. The head comes with a telescopic pan bar and a short front pan bar. Optional 150mm bowl base can be easily applied.

S200

Making its IBC debut will be the Sport 200 (S200). The new Sport 200 are a revolutionary set of tripod legs, designed specifically to meet the rigorous demands of sports and outside broadcast (OB) production. It continues Cartoni’s legacy of delivering cutting-edge solutions for content creators.

“The new Sport 200 is a game-changer. It features an extremely innovative aluminum profile and angular structure, which gives camera operators a sturdiness you simply cannot get from standard tripod tubes. The rigidity allows camera operators to be extremely precise in their movements – from whip pans to tracking players or objects,” explains Elisabetta Cartoni, President and CEO of Cartoni.

The new Sport 200 is built with duralumin as used in the aircraft industry and offers outstanding torsional rigidity with camera packages, up to 200 kg (441 pounds), in all possible large camera/lens configuration. Its innovative profile is angled and shaped to ensure maximum strength while weighing only 10.5 kg (23 lbs). Designed to withstand even the harshest weather conditions, the Sport 200 can endure severe weather conditions, rain, dust, moisture, and extreme temperatures.

MASTER 25

The Master 25 is a robust, yet lightweight fluid head designed to support the latest cameras complete with long lens, viewfinders, prompters and pan bar controls for new studio production as well as OB/ENG/EFP applications, with a payload capacity of up to 30 kg (66 lbs).

“The new Master 25 is the ultimate do-it-all head for ENG/EFP, studios and OB” explains Elisabetta Cartoni, President and CEO of Cartoni Professional Camera Supports. “Not only is the Master 25 completely compatible with competitor legs and even camera plates, but it is also perfectly suited for the camera operators needs. That means the head can precisely track slow-moving objects and whip pan in an instant. The new Master 25 will be displayed in the classy Black & Gold design of the famed Cartoni C20/C40 heads of yesteryear and is also available in grey anodized aluminum.

For more information on these products, join Cartoni at IBC 2019, Booth 12.E30.

##

