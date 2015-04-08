Camera Corps Celebrates the Success of Q3 at NAB with Launch of New Range

Byfleet, Surrey, UK: 8 April 2015 - Following the success of the Q3 remote camera system, Camera Corps, a Vitec Group brand, is expanding the specialty camera range with the launch of two new products at NAB 2015: the Q3 Mini-Zoom and Q3 Mini Camera Tracking System.

The cost-effective compact camera and tracking package was developed in conjunction with experts working in production and feedback from high-profile venues. The new range brings new camera angles to sport and entertainment productions, giving directors more choices and allowing operators to capture the "wow" factor shots in demanding environments.

The Q3 Mini-Zoom is a simple and powerful all-in-one camera with a 20:1 zoom and infrared, providing users with the best visual results in both outdoor and confined spaces. Genlock and a comprehensive on-screen display (OSD) are also included to ensure the cameras are always in sync and easy to control.

The Q3 Mini Camera Tracking System allows tracking rail cameras to be installed in positions that were not possible before, since its compact design makes it unobtrusive and ideal for venues where space is at a premium. It can work either with third party cameras or in conjunction with Camera Corps' popular Q3 robotic camera system to complement its performance.

The track can be used as a ground-based solution, mounted a few meters up on lightweight stands, or inverted overhead on a truss. It is also designed to move at speeds up to three meters (approx. 9.8 feet) per second. It is power efficient and user friendly, with operators able to quickly and easily rig it on site. It can also be completely powered and controlled over a single SMPTE 3K cable using the Camera Corps' Simply SMPTE boxes.

"We work closely with production teams and operators across the industry to ensure that our product and technical specialists meet the exacting requirements of every customer. This is demonstrated in the new Q3 product range. There is a definite need in the market for this type of smooth-action, tracking-system mini camera. The system is unobtrusive, easy to rig, and ideal for repositioning and live on-air tracking at major events, such as live sporting events and entertainment," says Richard Satchell, Managing Director, Bexel Global Broadcast Solutions.

The new Q3 range will be demonstrated at NAB on the Camera Corps stand #C6025 located in the Central Hall.