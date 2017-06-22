Calrec's Brio gives NESCom students hands-on experience

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- 22 June 2017 -- Calrec Audio's Brio console is the newest piece of advanced broadcast equipment available to students at Husson University's New England School of Communications (NESCom) in Bangor, Maine. Together with NESCom's existing Summa, Brio is giving students hands-on experience with industry-standard technology -- to better prepare them for real-life broadcasting careers.



"Calrec's widespread presence in the broadcasting industry virtually guarantees that our students will come across these desks once they graduate and begin their professional careers. That's why the Brio is a great choice for NESCom," said Edward Goguen, assistant professor, academic director, and audio programs coordinator at NESCom. "With the Summa and now the Brio, we're able to give students a head start on the equipment they'll be using in their jobs after graduation.



"We appreciate Calrec's commitment to broadcast education and that they were willing to make a state-of-the-art tool like the Brio affordable. While it's good for the school and the program, the students are the real winners."



The new Brio is currently in use for NESCom studio productions, including the "NESCom Connection," a daily news and public affairs TV program produced by the school's video production and journalism students. In service since 2015, the Summa is currently used in broadcasts of live sporting and entertainment events.



Goguen added, "With its more compact size, Brio is perfect for our studio space. And since students using the Brio have already worked with the Summa, they're able to apply concepts they're already familiar with in a slightly different format. Many of our students are thrilled when they hear they'll be able to learn on Calrecs because they know how pervasive the desks are in the 'real world.'"



"NESCom is giving its graduates a competitive edge, and we are glad to do our part to help prepare future professionals for successful careers," said Dave Lewty, Calrec's U.S. regional sales manager. "Like other first-tier communications schools, NESCom understands that a well-rounded broadcasting education isn't just about concepts. It's also about giving students the practical experience and the competitive edge they'll need to land a great job once they graduate."



The New England School of Communications (NESCom) at Husson University offers Bachelor of Science degrees in Communications Technology, Mass Communications and Entertainment Production. Within these degrees, students may choose from concentrations in Audio Engineering, Live Sound Technology, Video Production, WebMedia, Journalism, Marketing Communications, Radio Broadcasting, Entertainment Production, and Sports Journalism. The New England School of Communications specializes in communications, providing students with a hands-on experience that gives them the education and skills needed for today's job market.



For more than 100 years, Husson University has prepared future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent superior value in higher education. Our Bangor campus and off-campus satellite education centers in South Portland, Wells, and Presque Isle provide advanced knowledge in business; health and education; pharmacy studies, science and humanities; as well as communication. In addition, Husson University has a robust adult learning program. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.





Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec_NEWSCom-Program-Brio.jpg

Photo Caption: Ryan Tribou, a senior student in the NESCom Live Sound Technology program, operates the new Calrec Audio Brio. In the background, operating the video switcher, is Edward Goguen, assistant professor, academic director, and audio programs coordinator at NESCom.



