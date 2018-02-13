Calrec Products at the 2018 NAB Show

2018 NAB Show

RP1 Remote Production Unit New Features

Calrec's RP1 remote production unit is a unique live-broadcast product that directly addresses an increasingly prevalent requirement for high-quality content from remote locations.



Remote production offers the ability to capture a broader range of live events, such as sports, news, or regional music festivals. Broadcasters cannot always justify the time or expense of sending a dedicated outside broadcast truck and a team of skilled on-site operators for these niche events, but they must always ensure that the same high broadcast standards are met.



RP1 consists of a 2U core that contains integrated FPGA-based DSP, enabling a console surface at another facility to control all mixing functionality. The RP1 core manages all the processing for IFB routing and remote monitor mixes, and it does so locally with no latency. This level of integration and remote control makes it simple for any remote mix engineer to set up IFB mixes and eradicates any delay for remote listeners or presenters.



The RP1 core quickly embeds audio into existing video-transport mechanisms, while its modular I/O backbone accepts any of Calrec's I/O cards. This versatility means the RP1 can connect via analog, AES, MADI, SDI, and the latest AoIP solutions such as AES67, Ravenna, and Dante.



At the 2018 NAB Show, Calrec will show a suite of new features on the RP1. These include a 2-band filter and 4-band EQ, expander and gate facilities, compressor and sidechain EQ facilities, direct output for all remote faders (up to 5.1 wide), and remote auxes via Calrec Assist.



The new software also provides VCA master control from the host console and pairing of transmission and remote faders so that any fader/cut changes are applied to both TX and IFB paths on to remote faders and remote auxes. A new "blocking" mode prevents the RP1 unit from affecting the paired transmission faders, while the "independent" mode ensures the RP1 can operate independently of the host when required.



Brio 12 Compact Audio Mixer

Calrec Audio will make its U.S. debut of Brio 12, a compact 12-fader audio mixer, at the 2018 NAB Show. Brio 12 has the same powerful feature set and mix capabilities as its larger sibling, Brio36, which has seen unrivalled success.



Brio 12 meets the demand for a broadcast mixer that can be used in very tight spaces like small vans and compact control rooms, and at under 450mm or 18 inches wide, it is slim enough to fit into standard racks or to be stowed out of the way when not in use.



Brio 12 is perfect for small-scale productions, or as a sub-mixer or backup mixer for larger productions. Inheriting a rich feature set and powerful surround capability from its larger sibling, Brio 12 removes the limitations on ambition and creativity imposed by mixers of comparable size and price-point.



With 12 physical dual-layer faders for mixing live sources during broadcast, Brio 12 provides extra virtual faders via its user-friendly UI. With 48 input channels and the same buss count as the popular Brio36, the console has plenty of capacity for sub-mixes and VCA slaves. These capabilities also make it ideal for production environments requiring automated control over every fader.



"We wouldn't miss NAB — it's the largest event for the media and entertainment industry, and a perfect venue to showcase our latest innovations. This year, in addition to showcasing Brio 12 and RP1, we'll have a major new product unveiled to the market. Keep an eye on Calrec for updates leading up to the show!"

— Dave Letson, Vice President of Sales, Calrec Audio



Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production.



A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters.



For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec.



