Calrec at BroadcastAsia2016 and KOBA 2016

Calrec Audio Product Preview

BroadcastAsia2016, Stand 5M7-13

KOBA 2016, Stand A907 (Ingang Audio)

Brio Compact Digital Audio Console

Calrec Audio's new Brio console makes its Asian debut at KOBA 2016 and BroadcastAsia2016. Brio is the most powerful and compact digital broadcast audio console in its class, with a comprehensive broadcast feature set that supports a wider breadth of broadcasters while retaining the same market-leading levels of quality and customer support for which Calrec is renowned.

The smallest in Calrec's Bluefin2 family, Brio's control surface is unlike any other. At only 892 mm wide, the 36 dual-layer fader surface provides more faders in a given footprint than any other audio broadcast console.

Based on Calrec's 20 years of digital development, Brio's uncluttered, compact, and configurable surface gives instant access to a large number of audio paths whilst an intuitive 15.6-inch HD touchscreen UI provides quick access to more in-depth control. A bank of illuminating hardware rotary controls gives fast and precise control over parameters displayed in the touchscreen UI.

Brio is entirely self-contained, with analogue and digital I/O and GPIO built into the surface. Additional expansion I/O slots allow for further I/O integration, and fitting an available Hydra2 module makes it possible to connect to and share audio over Calrec's Hydra2 network.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec_Brio.jpg

Photo Caption: Calrec Audio's New Brio Compact Digital Broadcast Audio Console

RP1 Remote Production Unit

Calrec Audio's RP1 remote production unit makes its Asian debut at BroadcastAsia2016 and KOBA 2016 following its highly successful reception at the 2016 NAB Show. Visitors will see a unique live-broadcast product that directly addresses an increasingly prevalent requirement for high-quality content from remote locations.

Remote production offers the ability to capture a broader range of live events, such as sports, news, or regional music festivals. Broadcasters cannot always justify the time or expense of sending a dedicated outside broadcast truck and a team of skilled on-site operators for these niche events, but they must always ensure that the same high broadcast standards are met.

Calrec's new RP1 remote production engine is a 2U core that contains integrated, FPGA-based DSP, which enables a console surface at another facility to control all mixing functionality. The RP1 core manages all of the processing for IFB routing and remote monitor mixes, and it does so locally with no latency. This level of integration and remote control makes it simple for any remote mix engineer to set up IFB mixes and eradicates any delay for remote listeners or presenters.

The RP1 core quickly embeds audio into existing video-transport mechanisms, while its modular I/O backbone accepts any of Calrec's I/O cards. This versatility means the RP1 can connect via analogue, AES, MADI, SDI, and the latest AoIP solutions from AES67, Ravenna, Dante, and SMPTE 2022.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec_RPA-Big-Render.jpg

Photo Caption: Calrec Audio's New RP1 Remote Production Engine

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec-Remote-Production-RP1-Diagram.jpg

Photo Caption: Diagram Showing Calrec Audio RP1 in a Remote Venue

Company Quote:

"We are looking forward to unveiling these products for our Asia-Pacific region customers at the BroadcastAsia2016 and KOBA 2016 conferences. Focused on the needs of broadcasters, Brio provides a degree of dedicated broadcast functionality that has never been available at this level, while the RP1 unit introduces a new cost-effective way of working to many broadcasters. We can't wait to get people's feedback!"

-- Anthony Harrison, International Sales Manager, Calrec Audio

Company Overview

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production.

A broadcast specialist for 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters.

For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



