Calrec Audio Products at the 2017 NAB Show

Calrec Audio Show Preview

2017 NAB Show

Booth C3118

Brio Compact Digital Audio Console

Calrec's new Brio console is the most powerful and compact digital broadcast audio console in its class, with a comprehensive broadcast feature set that supports a wider breadth of broadcasters.

The smallest in Calrec's Bluefin2 family, Brio is only 892 millimetres wide, and the dual-layer, 36-fader surface provides more faders in a given footprint than any other audio broadcast console.

Based on Calrec's 20 years of digital development, Brio's uncluttered, compact, and configurable surface gives instant access to a large number of audio paths whilst an intuitive 15.6-inch HD touch-screen UI provides quick access to more in-depth control. A bank of illuminating hardware rotary controls gives fast and precise control over parameters displayed in the touch-screen UI.

Brio is entirely self-contained, with analogue and digital I/O and GPIO built into the surface. Additional expansion I/O slots allow for further I/O integration, and fitting an available Hydra2 module makes it possible to connect to and share audio over Calrec's Hydra2 network.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec_Brio.jpg

Photo Caption: Calrec Audio's New Brio Compact Digital Broadcast Audio Console



RP1 Remote Production Unit

Calrec's RP1 remote production unit is a unique live-broadcast product that directly addresses an increasingly prevalent requirement for high-quality content from remote locations.

Remote production offers the ability to capture a broader range of live events, such as sports, news, or regional music festivals. Broadcasters cannot always justify the time or expense of sending a dedicated outside broadcast truck and a team of skilled on-site operators for these niche events, but they must always ensure that the same high broadcast standards are met.

Calrec's new RP1 remote production engine is a 2U core that contains integrated, FPGA-based DSP, which enables a console surface at another facility to control all mixing functionality. The RP1 core manages all of the processing for IFB routing and remote monitor mixes, and it does so locally with no latency. This level of integration and remote control makes it simple for any remote mix engineer to set up IFB mixes and eradicates any delay for remote listeners or presenters.

The RP1 core quickly embeds audio into existing video-transport mechanisms, whilst its modular I/O backbone accepts any of Calrec's I/O cards. This versatility means the RP1 can connect via analogue, AES, MADI, SDI, and the latest AoIP solutions from AES67, Ravenna, Dante, and SMPTE 2022.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec_RPA-Big-Render.jpg

Photo Caption: Calrec Audio's New RP1 Remote Production Engine

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec-Remote-Production-RP1-Diagram.jpg

Photo Caption: Diagram Showing Calrec Audio RP1 in a Remote Venue



Company Quote:

"As the world's largest show covering the creation, management, and delivery of content, NAB is the ultimate venue for us to showcase our new Brio and RP1 solutions. We look forward to sharing these new technologies with our customers, partners, and new prospects."

-- Dave Letson, Vice President of Sales, Calrec Audio

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Company Overview

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production.

A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters.

For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@CalrecAudio%20highlights%20Brio%...@NABShow%20-%20https://goo.gl/5Ch8R6

Follow Calrec Audio:

https://www.facebook.com/calrecaudio

https://twitter.com/calrecaudio

https://plus.google.com/102572846535413923466/posts

http://www.linkedin.com/company/calrec-audio-ltd

https://www.flickr.com/photos/calreccommunity/

https://www.youtube.com/user/CalrecCommunity