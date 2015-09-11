Calrec Audio makes splash with new integrated Waves plugin solution

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- 11 September 2015 -- New for IBC2015, Calrec Audio is showcasing an integrated Waves SoundGrid® solution for its Hydra2 platform of consoles on stand 8.C61a.

This powerful integration is unique amongst broadcast desks in that it uses a brand-new SoundGrid interface module on Calrec's Hydra2 network. The module provides direct connection between Hydra2 and the Waves SoundGrid network, allowing simple integration and fewer parts in the chain, meaning lower latency and greater reliability.

Calrec customers can control Waves software, such as MultiRack, from the integrated touch display in Apollo and Artemis surfaces, allowing direct control of Waves plugins from the mix position. This capability gives Calrec users instant access to the vast range of highly regarded Waves plugins and powerful broadcast tools, such as the new UM225/226 stereo-to-surround upmixers, WNS noise reduction tools, and a wide variety of creative processors.

"Calrec is at the forefront of broadcast audio, and this partnership further develops Waves' presence in the broadcast market," said Mick Olesh, vice president of Waves. "Calrec's adaptation is an integrated solution that includes many broadcast features associated with its Hydra2 networking system. The result is a very robust infrastructure."

Thanks to a direct Hydra2 connection, all Calrec/SoundGrid I/Os benefit from the powerful Hydra2 feature set, which includes source and destination protection, Hydra Patchbays, aliases, access rights, and the inherent redundancy of the Hydra2 network.

"Calrec's integration builds on technology and knowledge developed by Allen & Heath and DiGiCo," said Henry Bourne, product manager at Calrec. "This uniquely integrated solution using Hydra2 is another example of how we have benefited from increased R&D collaboration across the Audiotonix group."

The module features two SoundGrid ports, allowing direct connection of two SoundGrid products, or expansion via a SoundGrid certified switch.

