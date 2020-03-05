Calrec Launches Type R for TV IP-Based Virtual Mixing

Hebden Bridge, 5th March 2020 — Building on the success of its Type R for Radio Calrec has launched Type R for TV — a virtual mixing console that lets customers take advantage of virtual workflows. Its flexible and integrated native IP core integrates with station automation systems, rewarding customers with the benefits of virtual working practices.

Type R for TV fulfills the rising demand for automated audio consoles in smaller news operations, which is becoming more prevalent according to Calrec’s Director of Product Management, Henry Goodman. “More often we’re seeing the console surface not used at all, which is driving the demand for broadcast-level virtual consoles,” he said.

Type R for TV is compatible with popular station automation systems including Ross Overdrive, Sony ELC and Grass Valley Ignite. Furthermore, it provides fully automated programming with real-time adjustment of unpredictable external factors via a standard web browser.

Type R’s small, adaptable and highly portable hardware elements can be easily added if desired.Powered by standard POE switches, Type R has three different panel options. If broadcasters prefer a physical surface then banks of 6 x faders can be added, or adaptable soft panels like Calrec’s Large Soft Panel (LSP) and Small Soft Panel (SSP) can be used.

Calrec’s Assist web UI makes it easy to access the virtual desk on almost any device, wherever in the world a user is. Assist works over TCP/IP and has minimal control lag, which makes minor adjustments easy and quick to do.

Goodman continued, “The move towards virtual mixing is gaining momentum, particularly in the US market. Calrec’s Serial Control Protocol (CSCP) has already provided a very successful transition to this model. It allows the audio console to be configured and driven entirely from the production control room’s vision switcher and remote fader panel, and Type R for TV builds on that legacy while maintaining our reputation for resilience and redundancy.”

Type R for TV will be on show at NAB 2020 at Central Hall t stand C8008.