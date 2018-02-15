Calrec Audio and GTC clinch distributor deal for Portugal

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. — 15 February 2018 — Calrec Audio has signed GTC - Sistemas Digitais de Video as its exclusive distributor in Portugal, representing Calrec's full line of digital audio consoles to Portuguese broadcast, media, and entertainment companies.



"Renowned for their performance, reliability, and outstanding sound quality, Calrec Audio consoles represent the gold standard in audio mixing desks — particularly in the OB world," said Paulo Lima, CEO, GTC. "Adding Calrec to our portfolio of solutions reinforces our dedication to providing excellent service together with the industry's most innovative products and solutions. We look forward to introducing Calrec consoles to our clients throughout Portugal."



Founded in 1989, GTC offers technology solutions and integration for television, radio, and multimedia installations from its offices in Lisbon and Porto.



Jim Green, international sales manager, Calrec Audio, commented, "Gaining on-the-ground representation in the Portuguese market is a big step forward for Calrec as we continue to build momentum in Europe, and GTC is the ideal partner to fill that role. Not only will GTC offer invaluable local market knowledge and native language support, but their technical expertise and dedication to their customers' success mean a bright future for Calrec in this dynamic market."



