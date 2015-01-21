Call for Papers Opens for SMPTE Australia 2015 (SMPTE15)

Proposals for Papers, Sessions, and Workshops for Delivery at the Biennial SMPTE Australia Conference & Exhibition, 14-17 July in Sydney, Will Be Accepted Until 15 February

SYDNEY -- 20 January 2015 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today announced that the SMPTE Australia Section has opened the call for papers for the biennial SMPTE Australia Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE15), Persistence of Vision -- Defining the Future. The deadline for proposal submissions is 15 February at https://edas.info/newPaper.php?c=18525.

Extending from 14-17 July, the three-day conference and four-day exhibition will focus on linking the cutting edge of development with practical solutions for problems facing today's media industries. The conference will be held at the Entertainment Precinct at Moore Park in Sydney.

Proposed papers for SMPTE15 must be informational and must address technical theory, research, innovation, application, or practice specific to any of the evolving technologies associated with the media technology industry. Student papers and case studies are strongly encouraged. Papers that are commercial or promotional in nature will not be considered, nor will those that already have been published. Workshop and whole-session concepts should relate to the general theme of the event, and should be demonstrably relevant to the careers and professional lives of delegates.

Topics for SMPTE15 papers include 4K/8K, ultra-high definition television (UHDTV) and the quest for higher dynamic range (HDR) and colour gamut; postproduction; broadcast infrastructure, 3G, Internet Protocol (IP), and file-based workflows; cinematography and image acquisition; fractional frame rates; psychophysics and the human vision system; asset management, storage, and archiving; the "Internet of everything"; the second screen; alternative content; and event cinema; audio/video processing and compression; content security; new techniques in audio; content distribution; display technology; advanced image processing; mobile, IP, and future distribution technologies; cinema technology; immersive sound; and restoration and preservation.

Further information, including details on submitting a paper proposal is available at www.smpte.org.au. More information about SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org.

