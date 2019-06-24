Call for Presentations Now Open for IP Showcase at IBC2019

BOTHELL, Wash. — June 21, 2019 — The call for presentations is now open for the IP Showcase, an education and demonstration pavilion at IBC2019 that will highlight the benefits of, and momentum behind, a common set of IP standards for real-time professional media applications. The IP Showcase is sponsored by a consortium of industry partners including the Audio Engineering Society (AES), the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the Society of Motion Picture and Technology Engineers® (SMPTE®), and the Video Services Forum (VSF).

The submission deadline for speaking proposals is July 12. More details and the submission form are available at http://www.ipshowcase.org/call-for-presentations-ibc2019/.

"The IP Showcase Theatre provides an exceptional opportunity for presenters to offer unique viewpoints on IP video and audio for production and playout. This year's edition will have a particular emphasis on JT-NM TR-1001-1 automation and covers the full range of standards including SMPTE ST 2110, AES67, and AMWA NMOS," said Brad Gilmer, IP Showcase executive director. "As in past years, we are expecting hundreds of IBC show attendees to benefit from the wide range of expertise on offer.

"As broadcasters increasingly adopt and expand their commitment to IP implementations, the industry has come to rely on IP Showcase presentations as a valuable ongoing industry reference for media professionals worldwide," Gilmer added. Presentations are posted and archived throughout the year at http://www.ipshowcase.org/presentations/.

The call for presentations is open to end users, industry associations, solution providers, and technology developers that can share their knowledge and perspectives on how developments in IP workflows are impacting the broadcast industry today and in the future. Presentations may take the form of tutorials (basic and advanced), case studies, panel discussions, market and business case analyses, point-of-view or advocacy, and standards progress updates. This year, the IP Showcase Theatre will also feature an expanded stage area, which provides the opportunity for presenting select hands-on technology demos.

Speaking times are limited during the five-day exhibition, and organizations are encouraged to act quickly and submit proposals early. Product marketing presentations are discouraged, as the theatre is an opportunity to discuss advances in working with media using open, IP-based technologies.

The IP Showcase returns again this year to Room E106/E107 at the RAI Amsterdam during IBC2019, Sept. 13-17.

More information about the sponsoring organizations is available at:

Audio Engineering Society (AES): www.aes.org

Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS): www.aimsalliance.org

Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA): www.amwa.tv

European Broadcasting Union (EBU): www.ebu.ch

Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers® (SMPTE®): www.smpte.org

Video Services Forum (VSF): www.videoservicesforum.org

More information about standards and open specifications is available at:

AIMS: https://www.aimsalliance.org/white-papers/

AES67: http://www.aes.org/standards/blog/2018/4/aes67-2018-published

AMWA: https://www.amwa.tv/specifications

EBU: https://tech.ebu.ch

SMPTE ST 2110: https://www.smpte.org/st_2110

VSF Technical Recommendations: http://videoservicesforum.org/technical_recommendations.shtml

