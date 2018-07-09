Call for Presentations Now Open for IP Showcase at IBC2018

Submission Deadline July 20; Presentations to Focus on IP for Video/Audio Production, Evolving SMPTE ST 2110 Standards Suite, AES67, and AMWA NMOS Technology Stack

July 9, 2018 — Industry partners, the Audio Engineering Society (AES), the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the Society of Motion Picture and Technology Engineers(SMPTE), and the Video Services Forum (VSF) — all co-sponsors of the IP Showcase — today announced a call for presentations for the event. The IP Showcase is an education and demonstration pavilion at IBC2018 that will highlight the benefits of and momentum behind the move to standards-based IP for real-time professional media applications. The submission deadline for speaking proposals is July 20.

The focal point of the IBC2018 IP Showcase will be the presentation stage at the IP Showcase Theatre, which is visited by hundreds of IBC attendees each day, often with standing-room-only crowds. Presentations provide an unmatched opportunity for companies to offer their unique viewpoint on IP video and audio for production, the evolving SMPTE ST 2110 and AES67 standards, and the AMWA NMOS technology stack. End users, industry associations, solutions providers, and technology developers are all invited to share their knowledge and perspectives on how the fundamental change to IP signal transport will impact the broadcast industry today and in the future — especially related to SMPTE ST 2110-10/20/21/30/31/40 and AMWA IS-04/IS-05.

Speaking times are limited during the five-day exhibition, and companies are encouraged to act quickly and submit proposals early. The selection committee is looking for the following types of presentations:

- Tutorial (basic, intermediate, advanced).

- Case study.

- Panel discussion.

- Market/business case analysis.

- Point-of-view/advocacy.

- Standards progress/update.

Preference will be given to presentations related to the following technology areas on the Joint Task Force on Networked Media (JT-NM) Roadmap:

- AES67.

- SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards for Professional Media Over Managed IP Networks.

- AMWA NMOS specifications such as IS-04 and IS-05.

- Timing and synchronization using SMPTE ST 2059-1/2.

Broadcasters and end-users are particularly encouraged to present their insight and experience related to deployments of the technology areas above. Systems integrators, service providers, and manufacturers are also encouraged to apply. Product marketing presentations are discouraged, as the theatre is an opportunity to discuss advances in working with media using open IP-based technologies.

Other topics and technology areas will be considered. More details and the submission form are available at http://www.ipshowcase.org/call-for-presentations/.

The IP Showcase will take place in rooms E106 and E107 at RAI Amsterdam during IBC2018, Sept. 14-18.

