Calibre partners with V2 Indonesia at AV Week Jakarta

The integration of immersive display solutions into the world of enterprise conferencing and collaborative working was a key theme for Calibre at AV Week Jakarta. The event ran from 9-11 October at Kasablanka Hall, Jakarta, Indonesia.

Calibre teamed up with its brand-new local partner V2 Indonesia based in Jakarta to showcase a host of innovations.

A Smart Meeting Room collaboration solution utilised the Calibre 130-inch All-in-One LED Wall integrated with the Calibre 4K QuadVision scaler-switcher and multiviewer for management of 4K @ 60 4:4:4 video and HDMI bandwidth of 600MHz using sources from webcam, a notebook computer, media player, an interactive flat panel display and powerful collaboration software. The result was an immersive, intuitive, and cutting-edge user experience. Visitors could try and test out the robust capabilities of each product and were fascinated by the slim design and display quality of the All-in-One LED Display. The scalable solution is ideal for small to large meeting rooms and remote working.

Calibre also demonstrated the HQPro1000 scaler/switcher and SmartBrick LED solutions. The HQPro1000 proved popular with event companies, broadcast and television studios and local systems integrators in attendance at AV Week Jakarta who noted its high-quality and performance, seamless HQUltra imaging switching technology, Quad2K HDMI output function and flexibility of the I/O modules.

“We use Calibre with our top customers,” said Rudi Hidayat, CEO at V2 Indonesia. V2 Indonesia has offices and after sales service support centres across Indonesia and is an established company in professional display solutions. Using the latest technology and innovative products enables V2 to stay at the forefront of audiovisual technology, and Hidayat says they could not ask for a more responsive partner than Calibre. “We’re so excited about representing Calibre in Indonesia and

AV Week Jakarta was a great opportunity to meet current and future customers.”

Willy Tsai, managing director at Calibre enthused: “AV Week delivered a strong mix of local and international integrators and end-users, and we believe our solutions, designed in partnership with V2 Indonesia, inspires and shows how collaborative working is moving into everyday enterprise communication.”