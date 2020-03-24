Calibre Continues Initiative to Expand American Distribution Channel

Calibre has announced that, despite the regrettable but understandable decision to postpone DSE2020, the company is continuing its efforts to expand its distribution channels in both North and South America. At DSE, Calibre had planned to engage with potential channel partners in the Americas whose business would benefit from having access to Calibre’s range of leading-edge image processing and display solutions.

“We have had considerable success in identifying excellent resellers throughout Europe and Asia – but we are still underrepresented in some of the single biggest markets that exist from New York to Los Angeles, and from Mexico City to Buenos Aires,” said Willy Tsai, Managing Director, Calibre UK. “There is certainly a growing opportunity in those regions for products like our AiO range as companies renew their focus on safer ways of working remotely, how they can minimize travel, how they can minimize the number of physical meetings that take place and how they can minimize direct person-to-person interaction.”

Calibre’s AiO (All-in-One) family is ideal for a range of remote participation applications including cloud meetings, distance learning and medical display. The large size and high resolution of the display is perfect for showing even the most minute of detail (such as facial expression) in meetings and consultations – and the availability of a conferencing camera and Cloud Meeting software further enhances their usefulness in a meeting or ‘face to face’ environment.

Unlike traditional LED displays, cloud meetings and distance learning also benefit from easy integration with smart devices. Additionally, there’s no learning curve required for use of Calibre AIO LED family. Any application in which the optimum solution is to see multiple participants simultaneously also benefits from the large screen, high resolution and inbuilt scaler/switcher that collectively allow the screen to be partitioned into multiple smaller displays.

In medical applications, Calibre’s exclusive imaging processing technology and 4-in-1 LED SMDplays a part in delivering the necessary highly detailed images – and these are further enhanced by the AiO’s high contrast ratio, high brightness and smooth gray scale.

“The AiO LED Display family offers image quality that is unsurpassed in the industry – but we’ve also chosen to focus on functionality that is less visible – but that is no less important when it comes to the practicalities of deploying large screens,” continued Tsai. “The result of that development work is an LED display that not only features outstanding image quality, but that is also easier and faster to install than alternative solutions – and is also significantly safer in operation meeting all safety requirements.”

The newest member of the AiO family, the LEDFusion A160, which made its debut earlier this year, features a 163-inch screen. It is designed for the most demanding applications including premium boardrooms, lobbies, high-end retail, pro-AV, rental/staging, broadcast, houses of worship, medical, and education. Packed in a 3-in-1 flight case – which can separate into three slim-lineflight cases to match shipping requirements and contains everything needed for installation, including simple tools – the 163-inch LEDFusion A160 can be simply manoeuvred into position and be operational in less than sixty minutes.

Ultra-slim at <35mm and bezel-free, and with a 170 degree viewing angle, the LEDFusion A160 features Full HD resolution, a 1.875mm pixel pitch, 700 nits of brightness and a 5,000:1 contrast ratio for exceptional image quality. Control is via an iOS/Android app. Connectivity includes two HDMI ports; 3G-SDI; two USB ports; audio out; RS232 in/out; and RJ45 for LAN control. The unit is also optionally OPS-pluggable.

Other members of the Calibre AiO family include the 120-inch LEDFusion A120 and 130-inch A130. Two LEDFusion A130s and a LEDFusion A160 were recently installedat two presidential palaces in Indonesia. With the Fusion A120 and A163, Calibre takes the all-in-one solution to new level of functionality, performance, quality and reliability. Additionally, the embedded android OS system ensures unlimited creative possibilities for versatile applications.

The AiO/All-in-One derives its name from the fact that each display ships as a complete, integrated solution that includes Calibre’s high performance HQPro1000 scaler/switcher to deliver a truly all-in-one solution. The HQPro 1000 delivers completely seamless switching – transitions are ultra-fast – as well as support for multiple sources and layers, single pixel adjustment, and advanced 4K 4:4:4 image processing.