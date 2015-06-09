CABLE TECH SHOW 2015 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW

At Cable Tech Show 2015, Harmonic, the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, will showcase a comprehensive range of solutions designed to bring increased operational efficiencies and cost savings to service providers and operators in the broadband and cable industries.

Through an integrated Harmonic solution that includes market-leading edgeQAM, CCAP and distributed CCAP systems as well as HEVC, enhanced AVC compression efficiency and virtualized media processing technologies, service providers can successfully migrate to an all-IP infrastructure while ensuring superior video quality -- up to Ultra HD/4K -- on any screen.

Highlighted Products and Technologies

NSG(TM) Exo Distributed CCAP System

At Cable Tech Show 2015, Harmonic will showcase the NSG(TM) Exo distributed CCAP system, a high-performance cable edge device for the delivery of video, data and voice services over coax. Compact and cost-effective, NSG Exo moves a service provider's RF requirements out of the headend or hub and places them deep in the fiber network, simplifying headend design and operation to resolve space and power constraints, lower capital and operational expenses and provide service flexibility.

One of the industry's first offerings to support a Distributed Access Architecture, the CCAP-ready NSG Exo delivers CMTS services today. The ability to leverage standard DOCSIS back-office provisioning and DOCSIS cable modems, while supporting a mix of FTTx and coax customers over the same network, allows service providers and premise owners to utilize a single device to deliver triple-play services to dense pockets of coax infrastructure, such as multiple dwelling units, office buildings, college campuses and hospitality locations. The result is an increased opportunity to generate new revenue streams.

Electra(TM) X3 Advanced Media Processor -- Featuring UHD/4K and HEVC support for broadcast and OTT multiscreen services

Harmonic will showcase its new fully converged platform for broadcast and OTT delivery of SD, HD and UHD/4K content at Cable Tech Show 2015. As the world's first encoder to support graphics, branding and playout functionalities, as well as industry-leading video quality and full-frame UHD/4K live encoding, Electra(TM) X3 revolutionizes video delivery.

Featuring real-time encoding of SD, HD and UHD/4K media, integrated high-quality branding and graphics, and reliable transport stream playout, Electra X3 offers content and service providers market-leading video quality, unparalleled function integration and increased operational flexibility in a cost-effective appliance.

At the heart of Electra X3 is the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM), an advanced encoding technology that supports SD, HD and UHD formats and MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC and HEVC codecs for broadcast and over-the-top multiscreen delivery. The Harmonic PURE Compression Engine powers Electra X3 with superior video quality at minimum bandwidth, allowing up to 10 HD AVC channels to fit in a single broadcast QAM.

By providing service providers with a unified video compression headend for all screens, Electra X3 enables them to meet subscribers' quality expectations while offering complete investment protection by allowing them to adapt to innovative new technologies as they become available, including UHD content delivery to both first and second screens.

Contribution and Distribution Over the Internet

At Cable Tech Show 2015, Harmonic will showcase an end-to-end contribution and distribution solution for live events and news coverage, featuring the company's ProView(TM) 8100 integrated receiver-decoder (IRD) and Ellipse(R) 3200 contribution encoder. When used together, Harmonic's Ellipse contribution encoders and ProView IRDs provide video content and service providers with a highly flexible and scalable solution for digital newsgathering, optimizing video quality, increasing bandwidth efficiency and lowering operating expenses by offering support for 4:2:2 10-bit video encoding and decoding.

Harmonic's ProView 8100 IRD and Ellipse 3200 contribution encoder will be shown with Zixi End Points, enabling video content and service providers to utilize both satellite and unmanaged IP networks for contribution and distribution of content.

Spectrum ChannelPort(TM) With Polaris(TM) Playout Management Tools

Polaris(TM) is a new suite of playout management tools integrated with Harmonic's market-leading Spectrum(TM) media server family. Designed to address the full range of playout applications for broadcasters, the Polaris suite represents the company's first offering in the emerging media orchestration category, which is important as workflows consolidate and simplify, and video delivery becomes virtualized.

The suite includes Polaris Advance integrated channel playout automation system, Polaris Live manual device control application and Polaris Play channel-in-a-box automation software. The combination of Polaris Play with Polaris Live enables the Spectrum ChannelPort(TM) integrated channel playout system to fulfill both production and master control requirements for many live-to-air workflows. The resulting hybrid environment offers powerful and highly efficient integrated master control room capabilities, allowing users to switch between scheduled playout and manual playout of live events based on the schedule or on an ad hoc basis.

