C-SPAN Joins Intelsat’s Highly Penetrated Galaxy 14 Video Distribution Neighborhood

Luxembourg, 9 August 2018 -- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) today announced that C-SPAN, the Washington D.C. based suite of public affairs networks, has signed a new, long-term contract for C-band satellite services on Intelsat’s Galaxy 14 satellite.

By choosing Intelsat’s highly penetrated Galaxy 14 neighborhood located at 125° West, C-SPAN joins a select group of top tier programmers. Galaxy 14 distributes more than 200 channels in North America, with over 100 channels in high-definition (HD). Intelsat will transport the signals from C-SPAN’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. via IntelsatOne fiber and provide an uplink to Galaxy 14 for distribution to cable head-ends via the Intelsat teleport in Ellenwood, Georgia. Intelsat’s Riverside teleport in California will provide an additional disaster recovery uplink. C-SPAN is expected to transition its programming to Galaxy 30, a next-generation Intelsat satellite, after Galaxy 30’s planned launch in 2020.

“The breadth and depth of Intelsat’s satellite solutions will enable C-SPAN to efficiently provide our affiliates with reliable, high-quality feeds of our standard and high definition television signals,” said Roxane Kerr, vice president of technology, C-SPAN. “We chose Intelsat’s Galaxy 14 satellite because of the strong video neighborhood, robust protection program, cost-effectiveness, and long-term commitment to cable distribution, demonstrated by the Galaxy 30 replacement satellite program, ordered by Intelsat earlier this year.”

“The unprecedented reach of Galaxy 14 enables media customers to cost-effectively reach millions of viewers and, consequently, grow their business,” said Rob Cerbone, vice president and general manager of media, Intelsat. “Our hybrid satellite and fiber network coupled with our disaster recovery program will provide C-SPAN with the availability, resiliency and reliability needed to ensure their high-quality programming is distributed without interruption. C-SPAN’s long-term commitment to Intelsat is an example of the value that our video neighborhoods deliver and the advantage of the end-to-end solutions that we provide.”

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world’s first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat’s Globalized Network combines the world’s largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

About C‐SPAN

Created by the cable TV industry and now in nearly 100 million TV households, C‐SPAN programs three commercial-free public affairs television networks; C‐SPAN Radio, heard in Washington, D.C., at 90.1 FM and available as an App; and C-SPAN.org, a video‐rich website offering live coverage of government events and access to the vast archive of C‐SPAN programming. All funding for C-SPAN operations is provided by cable and satellite television providers.