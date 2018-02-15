At BVE 2018, Square Box Systems to Showcase Powerful New Features for CatDV Customization, Expanded Deployments, and Sports Assets

WARWICK, U.K. — Feb. 15, 2018 — At BVE 2018, Square Box Systems will unveil the newest innovations for its flagship CatDV media asset management (MAM) system, reflecting the company's continuing momentum as the global leader in MAM technologies and solutions. In 2018, product development for CatDV will be centered around four key areas: customization and extensibility, expanded support for creative workflows, support for cloud and hybrid deployments, and new capabilities for managing sports assets.



"Since we launched CatDV 15 years ago, we've kept the system on the cutting edge of MAM innovation through a concentrated product development effort based on customer input and the evolving media industry," said Dave Clack, CEO, Square Box Systems. "Our exhibit at BVE 2018 will reflect this commitment. We'll be previewing some exciting new improvements for CatDV that are coming up this year, all designed to empower small-, medium-, and large-scale enterprises to repurpose and monetize millions of assets with ease and efficiency."



Through features such as enhanced JavaScript support and an all-new custom user interface toolkit, CatDV will now offer more customization options than ever before for completely tailored MAM workflows. Both the desktop and web versions of CatDV and the Worker automation engine now support JavaScript, and the user interface toolkit enables customers to build completely new user experiences for every CatDV component. These new features build on recent CatDV customizations, such as a file path cleaner for removing invalid characters that can wreak havoc with storage and creative tools downstream; a document analyzer that can extract text from PDFs, photos, and MS Office documents for indexing by CatDV; and a tool for uploading assets to YouTube.



In addition, CatDV now enables even more creative workflows through integrations with Adobe Creative Cloud and Avid Media Composer. The system now features an updated and more powerful Adobe Premiere panel that can also operate in After Effects, Illustrator, and Photoshop and boasts enhanced support for Avid workflows.



CatDV now offers a range of cloud and hybrid (supporting both on-premise and cloud) deployment options, including the seamless management and movement of content for creative workers who prefer to focus on making compelling content rather than worrying about NAS, SAN, cloud, or object storage tiers. New integrations with file acceleration tools from Aspera make these options even more compelling.



For supercharging sports deployments, CatDV now includes uprated, button-based logging and sports-focused search options. Capabilities such as these have made CatDV the obvious choice for more than 50 sports teams worldwide.



More information about Square Box Systems and CatDV is available at www.squarebox.com.



About Square Box Systems

Square Box Systems is a privately owned software company specializing in media asset management and production workflows. Its industry-leading CatDV application, launched in 2001, brings order to the chaos of media file management by making it easy for content owners to repurpose and monetize their assets. Offering a powerful, user-friendly toolset and streamlined integration with a multitude of media workflow vendors, the CatDV software runs on Mac® and Windows® platforms and can be scaled from small workgroups to multiuser enterprise solutions managing millions of assets. In 2012, Square Box Systems was awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Innovation, conferred by HM Queen Elizabeth II. CatDV has also been honored with a number of awards including Creative Cow's Blue Ribbon for Best Asset Management Tool and Videography Magazine's Best of NAB Vidy Award. Based in the U.K., Square Box Systems sells CatDV globally through a network of distributors and resellers providing workflow design, local installation, consultancy, and support. More information is available at www.squarebox.com.



