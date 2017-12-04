BuzzFeed's AM to DM Listings - Week of December 4

BuzzFeed's AM to DM (@AM2DM), which airs live Monday – Friday on BuzzFeed News via Twitter and on BuzzFeed.Twitter.com from 10-11am ET, will host the following guest line-up for the week of December 4:

Monday, December 4

Congressman Seth Moulton (D-MA)

Tuesday, December 5

Congressman Jim Banks (R-IN)

Daniel Ellsberg (Pentagon Papers whistle-blower, author of “The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner)

Ester Dean (star of “Pitch Perfect 3”)

Wednesday, December 6

Carmen Carrera (star of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”)



Thursday, December 7

Rita Ora (singer and actress)

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC)

ABOUT BuzzFeed's AM TO DM

Airing live every day on BuzzFeed News via Twitter and on BuzzFeed.Twitter.com from 10-11am ET, AM to DM (@AM2DM) reimagines the traditional morning show format for the way young people consume news today. Hosted by Saeed Jones and Isaac Fitzgerald, AM to DM takes news and flips it on its head. Much like our Twitter timelines, AM to DM covers a wide range of news and social commentary, and has already featured newsmakers from the worlds of politics, entertainment, tech including: Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Kamala Harris, Governor John Kasich, Representative Maxine Waters, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, Dolly Parton, Elizabeth Banks, Nicole Richie, Lee Daniels, Audra McDonald, Jussie Smollett, and Kofi Siriboe, among many others. You can find full episodes of the show at buzzfeed.com/amtodm.



