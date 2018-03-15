BuzzFeed News' AM to DM Listings - Weeks of March 19, March 26 and April 2

BuzzFeed's AM to DM (@AM2DM), which airs live Monday - Friday on BuzzFeed News via Twitter, BuzzFeed.Twitter.com and Periscope from 10 to 11 a.m. ET, will host the following guest line-up for the weeks of March 19, March 26 and April 2 (all guests subject to change).

Tuesday, March 20

Grace Helbeig & Mamrie Hart (“This Might Get….”)

Wednesday, March 21

NE-YO

Thursday, March 22

Jason George (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Station 19”)

Mina Guli (CEO, ThirstForWater.org, World Water Day)

Friday, March 23

Teyana Taylor (VH1’s “Teyana & Iman”)

Monday, March 26

Mae Jemison & Leland Melvin (National Geographic’s “One Strange Rock”)

Wednesday, March 28

Amy Siskind (“The List: A Reckoning of Trump’s First Year”)

Thursday, March 29

U-GOD (WuTang Clan – “Raw”)

Monday, April 2

Tony Rock (CBS’ “Living Biblically”)

Tuesday, April 3

Leslie Jamison (“The Recovering”)

About BuzzFeed News' AM TO DM

Airing live every day on BuzzFeed News via Twitter, BuzzFeed.Twitter.com and Periscope from 10-11am ET, AM to DM (@AM2DM) reimagines the traditional morning show format for the way young people consume news today. Hosted by Saeed Jones and Isaac Fitzgerald, AM to DM takes news and flips it on its head. Much like our Twitter timelines, AM to DM covers a wide range of news and social commentary, and has already featured newsmakers from the worlds of politics, entertainment, tech including: Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Kamala Harris, Governor John Kasich, Representative Maxine Waters, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, Dolly Parton, Elizabeth Banks, Nicole Richie, Lee Daniels, Audra McDonald, Jussie Smollett, and Kofi Siriboe, among many others. You can find full episodes of the show at buzzfeed.com/amtodm.