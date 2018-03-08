BuzzFeed News' AM to DM Listings - Weeks of March 12, March 19 and March 26

BuzzFeed's AM to DM (@AM2DM), which airs live Monday - Friday on BuzzFeed News via Twitter, BuzzFeed.Twitter.com and Periscope from 10 to 11 a.m. ET, will host the following guest line-up for the weeks of March 12, March 19 and March 26 (all guests subject to change).

Monday, March 12

Padma Lakshmi (author and host of "Top Chef")

Joy Press (author of "Stealing the Show: How Women Are Revolutionizing Television")

Tuesday, March 13

Marissa Jaret Winokur (“Celebrity Big Brother”)

Friday, March 16

Marcia Clark (OJ Simpson Prosecutor, A&E’s “Marcia Clark Investigates”)

Monday, March 19

Mae Jemison (National Geographic’s “One Strange Rock”)

Wednesday, March 21

NE-YO

Thursday, March 22

Jason George (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Station 19”)

Friday, March 23

Teyana Taylor (VH1’s “Teyana & Iman”)

Tuesday, March 27

Sean Penn

Wednesday, March 28

Amy Siskind (“The List: A Reckoning of Trump’s First Year”)

Thursday, March 29

U-GOD (WuTang Clan – “Raw”)

About BuzzFeed News' AM TO DM

Airing live every day on BuzzFeed News via Twitter, BuzzFeed.Twitter.com and Periscope from 10-11am ET, AM to DM (@AM2DM) reimagines the traditional morning show format for the way young people consume news today. Hosted by Saeed Jones and Isaac Fitzgerald, AM to DM takes news and flips it on its head. Much like our Twitter timelines, AM to DM covers a wide range of news and social commentary, and has already featured newsmakers from the worlds of politics, entertainment, tech including: Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Kamala Harris, Governor John Kasich, Representative Maxine Waters, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, Dolly Parton, Elizabeth Banks, Nicole Richie, Lee Daniels, Audra McDonald, Jussie Smollett, and Kofi Siriboe, among many others. You can find full episodes of the show at buzzfeed.com/amtodm.