BuzzFeed News' AM to DM Listings - Weeks of February 5 & February 12

BuzzFeed's AM to DM (@AM2DM), which airs live Monday - Friday on BuzzFeed News via Twitter, BuzzFeed.Twitter.com and Periscope from 10 to 11 a.m. ET, will host the following guest line-up for the weeks of February 5 and February 12 (subject to change):

Tuesday, February 6

Scott Rogowsky (HQ Trivia host)

Rus Yusupov (HQ Trivia CEO)

Wednesday, February 7

Whitney Cummings (comedian and star of "The Female Brain")

Monday, February 12

Jemele Hill (ESPN anchor)

Bethany Mota (YouTube vlogger)

Tuesday, February 13

Rowan Blanchard (star of "A Wrinkle in Time")

Airing live every day on BuzzFeed News via Twitter, BuzzFeed.Twitter.com and Periscope from 10-11am ET, AM to DM (@AM2DM) reimagines the traditional morning show format for the way young people consume news today. Hosted by Saeed Jones and Isaac Fitzgerald, AM to DM takes news and flips it on its head. Much like our Twitter timelines, AM to DM covers a wide range of news and social commentary, and has already featured newsmakers from the worlds of politics, entertainment, tech including: Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Kamala Harris, Governor John Kasich, Representative Maxine Waters, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, Dolly Parton, Elizabeth Banks, Nicole Richie, Lee Daniels, Audra McDonald, Jussie Smollett, and Kofi Siriboe, among many others. You can find full episodes of the show at buzzfeed.com/amtodm.