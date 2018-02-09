BuzzFeed News' AM to DM Listings - Weeks of February 12 & February 19

BuzzFeed's AM to DM (@AM2DM), which airs live Monday - Friday on BuzzFeed News via Twitter, BuzzFeed.Twitter.com and Periscope from 10 to 11 a.m. ET, will host the following guest line-up for the weeks of February 12 and February 19 (subject to change):

Monday, February 12

Director and Cast of "Saturday Church"

Tuesday, February 13

Rowan Blanchard (star of "A Wrinkle in Time")

Wednesday, February 14

Bethany Mota (YouTube vlogger)

Tuesday, February 20

Jake Shears (lead singer of Scissor Sisters)

Wednesday, February 21

Ludacris (host of "Fear Factor")

Thursday, February 22

Nikki Glaser (stand up comedian)

Friday, February 23

Brittney Cooper (author of "Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower")

About BuzzFeed News' AMTODM

Airing live every day onBuzzFeed News via Twitter, BuzzFeed.Twitter.com and Periscope from 10-11am ET, AMtoDM(@AM2DM) reimagines the traditional morning show format for the way young people consume news today. Hosted by Saeed Jones and Isaac Fitzgerald, AMtoDMtakes news and flips it on its head. Much like our Twitter timelines, AMtoDMcovers a wide range of news and social commentary, and has already featured newsmakers from the worlds of politics, entertainment, tech including: Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Kamala Harris, Governor John Kasich, Representative Maxine Waters, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, Dolly Parton, Elizabeth Banks, Nicole Richie, Lee Daniels, Audra McDonald, Jussie Smollett, and Kofi Siriboe, among many others. You can find full episodes of the show at buzzfeed.com/amtodm.