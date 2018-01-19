BuzzFeed News' AM to DM Listings - Week of January 22 & February Preview

BuzzFeed's AM to DM (@AM2DM), which airs live Monday - Friday on BuzzFeed News via Twitter, BuzzFeed.Twitter.com and Periscope from 10 to 11 a.m. ET, will host the following guest line-up for the week of January 22, as well as the following February confirmed guests (subject to change):

Monday, January 22

Jane Seymour (star of Pop's upcoming series "Let’s Get Physical")

Neal Shusterman (YA fiction writer)

Wednesday, January 24

AnnaLynne McCord (star of Pop's upcoming series "Let’s Get Physical")

Friday, January 26

Justin Baldoni (star of The CW's "Jane the Virgin")

Wednesday, January 31

Simone Biles (Olympic gold medalist)

Thursday, February 1

Justina Machado (star of Netflix's "One Day At a Time")





Wednesday, February 7

Whitney Cummings (star of the upcoming film "The Female Brain")



About BuzzFeed News' AM TO DM

Airing live every day on BuzzFeed News via Twitter, BuzzFeed.Twitter.com and Periscope from 10-11am ET, AM to DM (@AM2DM) reimagines the traditional morning show format for the way young people consume news today. Hosted by Saeed Jones and Isaac Fitzgerald, AM to DM takes news and flips it on its head. Much like our Twitter timelines, AM to DM covers a wide range of news and social commentary, and has already featured newsmakers from the worlds of politics, entertainment, tech including: Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Kamala Harris, Governor John Kasich, Representative Maxine Waters, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, Dolly Parton, Elizabeth Banks, Nicole Richie, Lee Daniels, Audra McDonald, Jussie Smollett, and Kofi Siriboe, among many others. You can find full episodes of the show at buzzfeed.com/amtodm.